Super Quiz: Business & finance
This article was published today at 1:41 a.m.
During the 20th century this company dominated sales of photographic film.
What car company is named after an electrical engineer and physicist?
This company's official motto was "Don't be evil."
In the U.S., peanut butter must contain at least 90 percent peanuts, or it is called peanut ------------.
What company is associated with the name Ray Kroc?
What digital asset is associated with the name Satoshi Nakamoto?
In a Vickrey auction, the price paid is that of which bid?
The Pudong district is the financial hub of what city?
What company operates as Asda in the U.K. and Seiyu in Japan?
ANSWERS
Kodak
Tesla Motors
Spread
McDonald's
Bitcoin
The second-highest bid
Shanghai
Wal-Mart
