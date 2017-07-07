Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 07, 2017, 1:54 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Super Quiz: Business & finance

This article was published today at 1:41 a.m.

  1. During the 20th century this company dominated sales of photographic film.

  2. What car company is named after an electrical engineer and physicist?

  3. This company's official motto was "Don't be evil."

  4. In the U.S., peanut butter must contain at least 90 percent peanuts, or it is called peanut ------------.

  5. What company is associated with the name Ray Kroc?

  6. What digital asset is associated with the name Satoshi Nakamoto?

  7. In a Vickrey auction, the price paid is that of which bid?

  8. The Pudong district is the financial hub of what city?

  9. What company operates as Asda in the U.K. and Seiyu in Japan?

ANSWERS

  1. Kodak

  2. Tesla Motors

  3. Google

  4. Spread

  5. McDonald's

  6. Bitcoin

  7. The second-highest bid

  8. Shanghai

  9. Wal-Mart

MovieStyle on 07/07/2017

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Business & finance

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Super Quiz: Business & finance

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online