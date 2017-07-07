Trump meets Putin: Talk of positive results, not of election

HAMBURG, Germany — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced confidence Friday that their historic first meeting would pave the way for a positive trajectory for their two countries. If thornier issues like election meddling came up, they discussed them only in private.

Trump said he and the Russian leader were holding "very, very good talks" as journalists were briefly allowed in to witness part of their meeting in Germany. Seated with an American flag behind him, Trump appeared informal and relaxed and said it was "an honor" to be with Putin.

"We look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia, for the United States and for everybody concerned," Trump said.

Trump offered no details about what issues he and the Russian leader had discussed, describing them only as "various things." Putin was similarly vague, telling reporters through a translator that they were discussing international problems and bilateral issues.

Still, Putin described the fact that they were meeting as a positive sign in itself, and he said he hoped the meeting would "yield positive results."

"Phone conversations are never enough definitely," Putin said. "If you want to have a positive outcome in bilaterals and be able to resolve most international policy issues, that will really need personal meetings."

Then the leaders shook hands firmly but briefly before reporters were escorted out of the room. Trump did not respond to shouted questions about whether they would discuss Russia's meddling in the U.S. election — a topic lawmakers in Washington have been demanding that Trump raise directly.

Both kept their composure amid the commotion of cameras clicking and journalists lobbying questions as anxious aides moved about nearby. The U.S. leader's son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter to say the noise from the cameras made it difficult to even hear the two leaders' words.

"How many pictures do you need of the same scene?" he said.

The White House said that 35 minutes had been allotted for the meeting, which also included Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

