Police identify man, woman found fatally shot in Arkansas apartment

Police have identified the two people found fatally shot at an Arkansas apartment earlier this week.

Charles McEuen, 53, and Gloria Oyler, 47, were discovered at a unit in a Pine Bluff complex located at 1504 N. Haley St. on Monday morning.

A neighbor called the Pine Bluff Police Department at 12:27 a.m. that day after hearing gunshots in a nearby apartment, according to a police report released Friday.

When officer James Miller arrived at the apartment, he discovered two bodies inside, the report stated. Miller wrote that the two were sitting on a couch with blood around their faces.

Lt. David Defoor said police do not know what motivated the killings. They do not have a suspect at this time.