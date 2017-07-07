Home / Latest News /
Police identify man, woman found fatally shot in Arkansas apartment
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 3:02 p.m.
Police have identified the two people found fatally shot at an Arkansas apartment earlier this week.
Charles McEuen, 53, and Gloria Oyler, 47, were discovered at a unit in a Pine Bluff complex located at 1504 N. Haley St. on Monday morning.
A neighbor called the Pine Bluff Police Department at 12:27 a.m. that day after hearing gunshots in a nearby apartment, according to a police report released Friday.
When officer James Miller arrived at the apartment, he discovered two bodies inside, the report stated. Miller wrote that the two were sitting on a couch with blood around their faces.
Lt. David Defoor said police do not know what motivated the killings. They do not have a suspect at this time.
