U.S. employers add strong 222,000 jobs; jobless rate at 4.4 percent

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added a robust 222,000 jobs in June, the most in four months, a reassuring sign that businesses may be confident enough to keep hiring despite a slow-growing economy.

The government also revised up its estimate of job growth for April and May by a combined 47,000. Hiring has averaged nearly 180,000 jobs a month so far this year, only slightly below last year's pace. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent in May, a 16-year low, the government said Friday. The jobless rate rose because more Americans began looking for work and not all of them found it.

Friday's jobs report suggested that after eight years of a grinding but resilient recovery, companies still have room to hire at a healthy pace. Though the rate of job growth has slowed since 2014 and 2015, it's still drawing in people who had previously stopped looking for work. The proportion of adults with jobs has reached 60.1 percent, just below April's figure, which was the highest since the recession ended in 2009.

Even with the strong hiring, average hourly pay rose just 2.5 percent in June from a year earlier, below the 3.5 percent typical of a healthy economy. Employers in many industries remain reluctant to raise pay.

The numbers signal that economic growth should be decent, if not robust, through 2017, said John Silvia, chief economist at Wells Fargo.

"It's a good report for the economy," he said. "It really does say that we've got 2 percent-plus growth for the second half of the year."

The June jobs report arrives against the backdrop of an overall mixed picture of the U.S. economy.

Home sales are chugging along, though a shortage of properties for sale suggests that the pace of purchases could flag. And auto sales are slowing from last year's record pace, causing some automakers to cut jobs.

