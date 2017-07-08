Police: Arkansas man mistakes friend for thief, shoots him

A 49-year-old Arkansas man shot a friend Friday morning after mistaking him for a thief, a police report said.

Steven Armantrout told police his 19-year-old son woke him up at around 2 a.m. to tell him there was someone in the backyard trying to steal the family’s trailer.

Armantrout grabbed his gun, ran outside and saw a truck running by the trailer, the report said.

Armantrout told police he’d had problems with thieves before, so he yelled at the people inside the truck to turn the engine off, according to the report.

Police say he later fired a warning shot and began running toward the truck. Before he reached it, however, he tripped and accidentally pulled the trigger, the report said.

The bullet reportedly went through the front windshield, hitting a passenger in the arm.

Armantrout a short time later realized the truck belonged to two friends he had give permission to pick up logs from the trailer, the report said, noting he didn't expect them in the middle of the night.

Armantrout was charged with aggravated assault, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree battery.

His two friends confirmed his story, according to the police report.