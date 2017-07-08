Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas man mistakes friend for thief, shoots him
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 2:27 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A 49-year-old Arkansas man shot a friend Friday morning after mistaking him for a thief, a police report said.
Steven Armantrout told police his 19-year-old son woke him up at around 2 a.m. to tell him there was someone in the backyard trying to steal the family’s trailer.
Armantrout grabbed his gun, ran outside and saw a truck running by the trailer, the report said.
Armantrout told police he’d had problems with thieves before, so he yelled at the people inside the truck to turn the engine off, according to the report.
Police say he later fired a warning shot and began running toward the truck. Before he reached it, however, he tripped and accidentally pulled the trigger, the report said.
The bullet reportedly went through the front windshield, hitting a passenger in the arm.
Armantrout a short time later realized the truck belonged to two friends he had give permission to pick up logs from the trailer, the report said, noting he didn't expect them in the middle of the night.
Armantrout was charged with aggravated assault, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree battery.
His two friends confirmed his story, according to the police report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Police: Arkansas man mistakes friend for thief, shoots him
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
BOLTAR says... July 8, 2017 at 3:49 p.m.
A gun in hand brings out the idiot in many.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.