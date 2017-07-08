Arkansas to host Kent State in 2020

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks have two known nonconference games for 2020, and both are against first-time opponents from the Midwest.

The day after officials at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and Notre Dame announced a home-and-home series in 2020 and 2025, the Razorbacks revealed they will host Kent State in 2020.

The first game between the Razorbacks and the Golden Flashes of the Mid-American Conference is scheduled to be a season opener Sept. 5, 2020, the week before Arkansas travels to Notre Dame.

The contract, obtained after a public records request was filed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, stipulates the game could be played either on campus at Reynolds Razorback Stadium or in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium.

Kent State, which had a 3-9 season in 2016, is coached by former Arkansas defensive coordinator Paul Haynes, who was with the Razorbacks in 2012. Haynes has a 12-35 record in four seasons at Kent State, his alma mater.

Arkansas officials, citing a competitive disadvantage exemption in the state public records laws, redacted the game guarantee for Kent State. Officials also redacted the negotiated amount in the event of a cancellation of the contract and the number of complimentary tickets to be given to Kent State, also citing the competitive disadvantage exemption.

In other game contract news, UA officials redacted the negotiated payment if either the Razorbacks or Notre Dame were to cancel the 2020 game. A large section of item 6C under "Cancellation" in the contract was redacted. Michigan was forced to pay Arkansas $2 million for backing out of its contract for games in 2018 and 2019 against the Razorbacks last July.

-- Tom Murphy

Sports on 07/08/2017