Business news in brief

Piglet-killing virus reported in Canada

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- A surge in cases of a piglet-killing virus in the heart of Canada's Prairie Provinces is threatening the supply of the animals to the U.S. market.

Fifty cases of porcine epidemic diarrhea virus have been reported in Manitoba between the start of May and July 4, affecting 63,000 sows at hog operations in the province's southeast, said Andrew Dickson, general manager of Manitoba Pork, a Winnipeg-based industry group. Some U.S. brokers have already stopped taking deliveries because of the outbreak in the province, which is Canada's third-largest pork producer.

"We have delayed or canceled shipments from Manitoba in the past two months," said Jason Mullenhoff, founder and president of Leigh, Neb.-based Pig Express Inc. One of the largest U.S. brokers of young pigs, Pig Express gets as much as 20 percent of its weekly supply from Canada.

"We had to reshuffle a lot of deliveries," Mullenhoff said.

Older animals can recover from the virus, but the mortality rate is as high as 100 percent in piglets. An outbreak in the U.S. that peaked in the winter of 2013-14 killed millions of pigs, sending retail pork prices to a record high.

Campbell to pay $700M for organic firm

CAMDEN, N.J. -- Campbell Soup Co., struggling through a sales slump as consumers seek out more natural products, has agreed to buy a company that makes organic soup and broth for $700 million.

The deal to acquire Pacific Foods of Oregon will be financed with debt, Campbell said on Thursday. The Tualatin, Ore.-based maker of organic foods generated revenue of $218 million over the past year.

Campbell, the nearly 150-year-old company known for canned goods, has struggled with changing consumer tastes and is expected to post declining sales for a third consecutive year. The Camden, N.J.-based company has stumbled with moves into carrot farming and protein drink production since its 2012 purchase of Bolthouse Farms.

The acquisition of Pacific Foods will give it more products in a faster-growing category, according to Ken Shea, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. "Organic is definitely where the customer is going," he said.

Sales of canned soup, like those of other packaged-food products that have dominated grocery stores for decades, are flagging amid broad shifts in how consumers eat and shop.

Campbell shares rose less than 1 percent to $51.83 in New York on Friday. The stock has slipped 15 percent this year through the close of trading on Thursday.

Syngenta settles Nebraska farmer's suit

MINNEAPOLIS -- Syngenta AG reached a confidential settlement with a Nebraska farmer who claimed the company mishandled marketing of its genetically modified seed, causing U.S. corn prices to plummet.

With the settlement, Syngenta averts a trial that was scheduled to start Monday. Terms weren't disclosed.

Almost two weeks ago, Syngenta lost a $218 million jury verdict for a class of Kansas farmers who brought similar claims against the Swiss company, which was acquired by China National Chemical Corp. in June for $43 billion.

Syngenta faces its next class action in a Minnesota court in August, where farmers are seeking more than $600 million.

The company reached the settlement with farmer Daniel Mensik last week, as a scheduled trial neared in state court in Minnesota, plaintiffs' attorney Mikal Watts said Thursday by phone. The settlement was confirmed by the court.

The farmers claim Syngenta rushed its genetically modified seed to market before getting approval from China to export the grain there. In 2013, China stopped shipments after calling the corn contaminated by the genetically modified seed, setting off a five-year depression in prices, the farmers claim. They also allege Syngenta misled them on when the Chinese would approve the seed.

Nuns build chapel on pipeline's route

COLUMBIA, Pa. -- A group opposing a natural gas pipeline scheduled to go through land owned by some Pennsylvania nuns has built a prayer chapel on the proposed right of way.

Lancaster Against Pipelines and the sisters, The Adorers of the Blood of Christ, plan to dedicate the chapel at a prayer service on Sunday.

Williams Partners is the group building the pipeline across 183 miles of Pennsylvania. It has asked a Lancaster County judge for an emergency order to seize the land. A ruling on that is pending.

The company's spokesman says the chapel is a "blatant attempt to impede pipeline construction."

The nuns said in a news release that they "revere Earth as a sanctuary where all life is protected" and contend the pipeline violates their commitment to the environment.

Top Chinese banks' shares lose $15B

BEIJING -- Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. and Bank of China Ltd. posted their worst weeks since at least June 2016, while China Construction Bank Corp. fell for a fifth consecutive week.

The Chinese banking giants were among the biggest decliners on a gauge of Chinese shares traded in Hong Kong, losing a combined $15 billion in value.

The losses are a turnaround for the Big Four lenders, which rallied along with the Hong Kong market earlier this year as concerns over bad debt gave way to optimism over improving economic growth and corporate profits. While analysts say little has changed for the Chinese banks, they are also especially vulnerable to a correction; stockholders can sell now without forfeiting the banks' upcoming dividends.

"Their fundamentals haven't gotten worse; they're still improving," said Castor Pang, head of research at Core-Pacific Yamaichi HK. "But in the short term, the focus isn't on Chinese banks."

In contrast, Ping An Insurance Group Co. is among the top performers this week, while People's Insurance Company of China's Property & Casualty Co. had its best week since November 2016. Funds may have rotated into these shares because insurers will benefit from rising global bond yields, said Peter So, co-head of research at CCB International Securities in Hong Kong. European and U.S. banks also gained this week as investors expect for monetary tightening in both regions.

