Dykxhoorn leads Hooks past Naturals

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jack Mayfield tripled and doubled, and Brock Dykxhoorn allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5-2 on Friday.
Ryan Thompson got J. Lopez to fly out with runners on first and second to end the game for his fourth save of the season.
Dykxhoorn (3-4) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.
Down 1-0 in the fourth, NW Arkansas tied it up when Zach Walters hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nicky Lopez.
The Hooks grabbed the lead with three runs in the sixth inning, including a double by Mayfield that scored Jon Singleton.
The Hooks tacked on another run in the seventh when J.D. Davis scored on a wild pitch.
Jake Kalish (0-3) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked two.
