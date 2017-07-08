Dykxhoorn leads Hooks past Naturals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jack Mayfield tripled and doubled, and Brock Dykxhoorn allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5-2 on Friday.

Ryan Thompson got J. Lopez to fly out with runners on first and second to end the game for his fourth save of the season.

Dykxhoorn (3-4) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, NW Arkansas tied it up when Zach Walters hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nicky Lopez.

The Hooks grabbed the lead with three runs in the sixth inning, including a double by Mayfield that scored Jon Singleton.

The Hooks tacked on another run in the seventh when J.D. Davis scored on a wild pitch.

Jake Kalish (0-3) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked two.