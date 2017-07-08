Four people killed in three wrecks

Four people have died on Arkansas roads over the past two days, Arkansas State Police reported.

Two people were killed and another person was hurt when the vehicle they were traveling in left an Arkansas road and hit a tree early Friday, Arkansas State Police reported.

The wreck happened about 2:40 a.m. as a 2001 Mitsubishi was traveling east on Walker Road near Grant County Road 67, according to state police.

The driver, 22-year-old Robert Thomas Gilley of Sheridan, failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the vehicle to leave the road and hit a tree, authorities said.

Gilley suffered fatal injuries, and a passenger inside the Mitsubishi, 18-year-old Austin Wayne Joyner of Prattsville, was also killed.

Police said a second passenger, 19-year-old Matthew Garrett Bates of White Hall, was injured.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

An 18-year-old woman was killed Thursday after a van lost control rounding a curve and struck a tree in Garland County, officials said.

A Chevrolet Express van was traveling north in the 300 block of Marion Anderson Road about 12:45 p.m., according to The Sentinel-Record newspaper in Hot Springs. The driver of the van lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and hit a tree on the passenger side, police said.

The driver, a male whose name was not released, was not reported to be hurt. State police said a passenger, Rachel Roberts of Oden, suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the newspaper reported.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Also Thursday, an Arkansas man was killed after a vehicle he was traveling in tried to turn onto a private drive and was rear-ended in Lawrence County, officials said.

A 2005 Chrysler was heading east on Arkansas 230 west of Strawberry about 3:55 p.m. when the vehicle reportedly tried to turn left into a private drive. A 2000 Toyota also heading east on the highway rear-ended the Chrysler, according to an accident report.

A passenger in the Chrysler, 75-year-old Pleasant Vaulner of Strawberry, suffered fatal injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Conditions were reportedly cloudy and dry at the time.

Metro on 07/08/2017