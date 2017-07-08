Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, July 08, 2017, 2:12 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:06 a.m.

Tennessee is 4-4 against Notre Dame in football. Tennessee's record against Notre Dame was not included in a chart listing the records of SEC teams against Notre Dame in a story in Friday's editions.

Sports on 07/08/2017

Print Headline: Getting it straight

