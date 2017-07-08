Indians' Francona won't manage AL

CLEVELAND -- Terry Francona's heart, of all things, has kept him away from baseball.

The Cleveland Indians manager, known for his passion and drive, underwent a procedure Thursday to correct an irregular heartbeat that sidelined him for a few games and will prevent him from managing in the All-Star Game next week.

Francona, 58, had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate for several weeks. He had a cardiac ablation at the Cleveland Clinic, where he continued to recover after being admitted Tuesday.

He is resting comfortably and is expected to be discharged in a "day or two," the Indians said Friday. The plan is for him to resume managing after the All-Star break.

Cleveland (45-39), the defending American League champion, begins its unofficial second half of the season July 14 in Oakland to start a six-game trip.

The Indians went into Friday night with a 1-game lead over the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central.

Francona's condition had been weighing on the Indians for weeks, even affecting their play. But now that doctors have pinpointed his problem and he's been treated, those feelings have eased.

"Just happy it sounds like he's got it figured out and taken care of," All-Star reliever Andrew Miller said. "That's what we want, him to be healthy. He's so generous with everything, whether it's his time or his money or the way he treats people. Hopefully, he's taking care of himself right now. Selfishly, we want him back. He's a big part of the mood in the clubhouse and the way things go."

Francona was twice forced to leave in the middle of games last month after falling ill. He was admitted to the hospital this week after doctors detected an arrhythmia from a monitor he has been wearing for several weeks.

Indians bench coach Brad Mills will fill in for Francona as the manager of the AL All-Stars in Miami next week. Mills has been filling in while Francona has been out and will manage a team featuring five Indians players. Mills will be assisted by Cleveland's staff and Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash, who previously worked for the Indians.

"If T's not going to be there, I think the staff is ready to kind of step up and all share in those duties, and we're all excited about it," Mills said.

Francona and his staff earned the opportunity to lead the All-Star team after guiding Cleveland to the World Series last season, the team's first since 1997.

Francona was forced to leave two games last month when he became lightheaded. He had tests following both episodes and team President Chris Antonetti said this week that doctors had ruled out any major health issues.

Francona also missed a game in Washington last August after he experienced chest pains. During a series last weekend in Detroit, Francona wasn't feeling well again and he was admitted to the hospital July 4 because of abnormal heart readings.

Doctors performed an ablation, in which a tube is inserted into the leg and guided up to the heart. Damaged heart tissue is then treated with heat, cold or radio energy to help prompt regular heartbeats.

Antonetti had been adamant to Francona about putting his health first. He said that Francona can be stubborn and perhaps not the ideal patient. However, after speaking with him on Friday, Antonetti said Francona accepted the team's short-term plans.

"It took some dialogue to get there," Antonetti said. "But I think as Tito said, 'I want to get back to doing what I love and what matters most and that's managing the Cleveland Indians and what would put me in the best position to do that for the second half of the season?'

"And I think as we walked through that it made sense for him to get a few days, get out of the hospital and recover. Not go to Miami. Not be on late flights and have all the obligations that go around the All-Star Game because that way when he's managing Friday, he's in a really good spot."

In his fifth season with Cleveland, Francona is hugely popular with his players and fans, who affectionately refer to him as "Tito," his father's name.

The team planned to display get-well cards at Progressive Field for fans to sign and present to Francona, who has led the Indians to a winning record in his previous four seasons.

Francona joined the Indians in 2013 after spending one year as a TV commentator following a messy departure in Boston, where he took the Red Sox to two World Series titles in eight seasons. Francona just missed winning a third world title last season with the Indians, who held a 3-1 lead over the Chicago Cubs before losing in seven games.

MLB

Replacements named

NEW YORK -- Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano, Tampa Bay pitcher Chris Archer and Toronto reliever Roberto Osuna are among seven replacement players selected for Tuesday's All-Star Game in Miami.

Houston reliever Chris Devenski, Minnesota reliever Brandon Kintzler and Detroit outfielder Justin Upton also were added to the AL roster Friday. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood was added to the NL All-Stars.

Three of the original All-Stars are on the disabled list and won't be active for the game: Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro and Houston pitcher Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks).

RANGERS

Darvish withdraws

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Yu Darvish agreed to the Rangers' wishes and withdrew from the All-Star Game on Friday.

Darvish is scheduled to start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. According to the labor agreement, an All-Star starting pitcher who works on Sunday must be available for the game on Tuesday. The Rangers had an easy time, Manager Jeff Banister said, convincing Darvish that it would be in his best interests to skip an All-Star appearance.

The Rangers based the request on a desire to keep Darvish healthy for the entire season. In his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery, Darvish leads the club with 111 1/3 innings. He will get two extra days of rest before his first start of the second half, at Kansas City on July 16.

"He would love to be able to pitch in the All-Star Game," Banister said. "We're worried about winning games. He is all in on winning."

Darvish, who was unavailable for comment, is expected to go to Miami and participate in All-Star activities. He will collect a $50,000 bonus for being selected to the team.

This marks the first time since 1972 that the Rangers will not have an active player in the All-Star Game. Their selection, shortstop Toby Harrah, was injured in the week before the game and was replaced by Oakland's Bert Campaneris.

Three other starters who will pitch on Sunday -- Cleveland's Corey Kluber, Detroit's Michael Fulmer and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw -- also opted not to participate in the game.

REDS

Big bonus for high-schooler

PHOENIX -- High school right-hander Hunter Greene, taken by the Cincinnati Reds with the second overall pick in last month's amateur draft, has agreed to a minor league contract with a $7.23 million signing bonus -- the highest since constraints on draft spending began in 2012.

The deal, reached before Friday's 4 p.m. Central deadline to sign for players with remaining college eligibility, tops the $7,005,000 signing bonus agreed to last week between University of Louisville pitcher/first baseman Brendan McKay and Tampa Bay, which chose him with the fourth selection.

Greene's bonus is the highest ever for a high school pitcher. He also played shortstop at Notre Dame High School in California. A fastball that can reach 100 mph has the Reds projecting him as a future ace.

Sports on 07/08/2017