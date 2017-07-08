Long balls, deGrom power Mets past Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce hit solo home runs to help Jacob deGrom win his fifth straight decision, and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Friday night.

Bruce's homer in the fifth gave broke a 4-all tie. It was his 11th home run in 61 career games at Busch Stadium.

deGrom (9-3) gave up four runs, all on solo homers, in seven innings. It was the first time in his career that deGrom gave up four home runs in a game, but it was good enough to tie his career-best winning streak set in 2014.

Addison Reed earned his 15th save in 17 chances.

Reyes and Bruce each reached base three times and Reyes scored twice. T.J. Rivera also reached three times, extending his hitting streak to seven games, and drove in two runs.

Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez (6-8) struggled again, giving up five runs in five innings for a second straight start while failing to record a perfect inning.

Reyes' second home run in two games gave the Mets a 2-0 lead. Randal Grichuk and Paul DeJong led off the Cardinals' third with back-toback homers to tie it. It was the third time this season that St. Louis has had back-to-back home runs.

Travis d'Arnaud had an RBI single and Curtis Granderson followed with an RBI double to regain a 4-2 lead for the Mets in the fourth.

Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko repeated the back-to-back homer act to lead off the fourth, tying it at 4. It is the first time the Cardinals have had two back-to-back homers in the same game since May 2, 2016.

DeJong went 3 for 3 and was just a triple away from the cycle. Gyorko had a pair of hits and drove in two runs.

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 4 (10) Daniel Murphy’s one-out RBI single in the 10th inning capped the Washington Nationals’ comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves. Adrian Sanchez led off the 10th against Ian Krol (1-2) with his first major league hit and two batters later moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman’s single. Murphy then lofted an opposite-field single over left fielder Matt Kemp’s head to win it for Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 12, BLUE JAYS 2 George Springer homered twice and tied a career high with five RBIs as Houston rocked Aaron Sanchez in his return from the disabled list, propelling the Astros to a win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer hit his 26th and 27th homers of the season, including a two-run shot off Sanchez (0-2) in the second inning. The All-Star outfielder had four hits, and the Astros improved their major league-leading record to 59-28.

RED SOX 8, RAYS 3 Dustin Pedroia, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hanley Ramirez all homered, Drew Pomeranz won his third consecutive start, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays. Pedroia hit a two-run shot during a fourrun third, and Bradley Jr. had a fourth-inning solo drive off Jake Odorizzi (5-4) as Boston took a 5-0 lead. Ramirez scored his 1,000th run on his ninth-inning solo homer.

RANGERS 10, ANGELS 0 Cole Hamels threw 7 2/3 shutout innings and Adrian Beltre’s three-run homer highlighted a five-run second inning as the Texas Rangers blanked the Los Angeles Angels. Hamels (4-0) allowed three singles, two to Albert Pujols, and one walk. He struck out six, matching his season high, in his third start since returning from the disabled list on June 26.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 9, YANKEES 4 Jesus Aguilar homered twice and matched a Brewers record with seven RBIs, including a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning that sent Milwaukee past the skidding New York Yankees for its fifth straight victory. The surprising NL Central leaders overcame a season-high five errors and a record-breaking homer by Aaron Judge to win at Yankee Stadium for the first time in exactly 21 years.