Misiewicz brilliant in Travs' debut

TEXAS LEAGUE

TRAVELERS 3, MISSIONS 0

The Arkansas Travelers scratched out only six hits Friday, including two by right fielder Kyle Waldrop, but it was enough to give pitcher Anthony Misiewicz his first Class AA victory as the Travelers defeated the San Antonio Missions 3-0 in front of 5,860 fans at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

Misiewicz, who compiled a 5-2 record with a 4.96 ERA in 16 starts with the High-A Modesto Nuts this season, allowed only 1 hit with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts over 7 innings to get his first victory with the Travs.

Darin Gillies got Franmil Reyes to hit into a double play with runners on first and second to end the game for his first save of the season. The Missions were shut out for the seventh time this season, and the Travelers recorded their seventh shutout of the season.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Ian Miller scored on Dario Pizzano's RBI groundout. Miller was hit by a pitch to start the inning, moved to second when Chuck Taylor walked, then stole third base before scoring.

Pizzano hit a one-out single to right-center field in the fourth inning to give the Travs some insurance. After Ryan Casteel struck out, Waldrop doubled through the hole at second base to move Pizzano to third. Marcus Littlewood then singled to right-center, scoring both Pizzano and Waldrop for a 3-0 lead. Waldrop added a two-out single in the sixth inning to finish 2 for 4 and was the only Travelers player with multiple hits.

San Antonio starter Brett Kennedy (7-5) took the loss after allowing all 3 Arkansas runs with 1 walk and 8 strikeouts over 6 innings.

The Travelers begin a series today in Corpus Christi against the Corpus Christi Hooks, who took two out of three games from the Northwest Arkansas Naturals after a 5-2 victory Friday.

Sports on 07/08/2017