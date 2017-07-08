Murphy's RBI single lifts Nats over Braves in 10th

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 4 (10)

WASHINGTON -- Daniel Murphy's one-out RBI single in the 10th inning capped the Washington Nationals' 5-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Adrian Sanchez led off the 10th against Ian Krol (1-2) with his first major league hit and two batters later moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman's single. Murphy then lofted an opposite-field single over left fielder Matt Kemp's head to win it for Washington.

Matt Albers (5-1) induced Kemp's double play grounder to end the 10th to help the Nationals escape a two-on jam.

Washington extended its lead in the NL East to 9 1/2 games over Atlanta.

Trailing 4-1 and facing Braves closer Jim Johnson, the Nationals opened the ninth with a single by Bryce Harper and a walk to Zimmerman. Murphy's single to right scored a run, and Anthony Rendon then lofted an RBI single to right.

An out later and with Matt Wieters at bat, Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker was ejected for arguing a checked swing. It was his third ejection of the season.

Wieters hit a sacrifice fly to score Zimmerman, and shortstop Wilmer Difo then singled in Murphy to tie it. It was Johnson's seventh blown save of the season.

Atlanta starter R.A. Dickey retired his first 10 hitters and took a no-hitter into the sixth before shortstop Stephen Drew broke it up with a leadoff double. The knuckleballer gave up 1 run and 3 hits while striking out 7 in 7 innings. In 4 starts since yielding 8 runs in 5 innings on June 13 during a loss at Washington, he is 3-0 with a 1.00 ERA in 27 innings.

Washington's Max Scherzer set down the first 9 batters he faced and struck out 10 over 7 2/3 innings while allowing 4 runs. It was the eighth time in nine starts and the 11th time this season Scherzer recorded 10 or more strikeouts, and he leads the NL with 173 strikeouts.

Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs for Atlanta. The solo shot in the seventh was the first home run since May 16 for Freeman, who returned from the disabled list Tuesday after missing 44 games with a fractured wrist.

CUBS 6, PIRATES 1 Kris Bryant hit two home runs and drove in four runs, Anthony Rizzo went deep and Chicago beat visiting Pittsburgh.

PADRES 4, PHILLIES 3 Austin Hedges hit a pair of solo home runs and had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth, Jose Pirela also went deep and San Diego beat host Philadelphia.

METS 6, CARDINALS 5 Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce hit solo home runs to help Jacob deGrom win his fifth consecutive decision, and visiting New York beat St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 12, BLUE JAYS 2 George Springer homered twice and tied a career high with five RBI as Houston rocked Aaron Sanchez in his return from the disabled list, propelling the Astros to a victory over host Toronto.

RED SOX 8, RAYS 3 Dustin Pedroia, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hanley Ramirez all homered, Drew Pomeranz won his third consecutive start, and visiting Boston beat Tampa Bay.

INDIANS 11, TIGERS 2 Carlos Carrasco handled Detroit's lineup for the second time in a week -- striking out a season-high 11 and pulling off a rare nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning -- and Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run home run, leading host Cleveland to a victory.

RANGERS 10, ANGELS 0 Cole Hamels threw 7 2/3 shutout innings and Adrian Beltre's three-run home run highlighted a five-run second inning as Texas blanked visiting Los Angeles.

TWINS 9, ORIOLES 6 Kennys Vargas had three hits, including a big two-run double in the fifth inning to help lead host Minnesota over Baltimore.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 9, YANKEES 4 Jesus Aguilar homered twice and matched a Brewers record with seven RBI, including a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning that sent visiting Milwaukee past skidding New York.

ROCKIES 12, WHITE SOX 4 Nolan Arenado homered and drove in five runs, German Marquez tossed seven strong innings and had two hits, and Colorado's slumbering offense awoke in a victory over Chicago.

Sports on 07/08/2017