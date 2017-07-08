Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, July 08, 2017, 4:53 a.m.

NLR Simmons Bank branch robbed by masked rifleman

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:23 a.m.

North Little Rock police were investigating after a man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, as seen in the movie V for Vendetta, robbed a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to a Simmons Bank branch at 3901 Camp Robinson Road. Employees told police that a masked man with a rifle had taken an undisclosed amount of money and fled north on foot, according to the Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance images of the robber that show him wearing the mask made famous in the 2005 movie. He also wore red pants, a black shirt, a black hat, black gloves and a black-and-white bandanna around his neck.

The robber is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

No arrests had been made late Friday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 07/08/2017

Print Headline: NLR Simmons Bank branch robbed by masked rifleman

