Police investigate fatal shooting in Little Rock

A 36-year-old Little Rock man was fatally shot at an apartment in southwest Little Rock early Saturday, a police report said.

Someone called Little Rock police at 5:35 a.m. to report that two people were fighting in a breezeway at Westwood Apartments, according to the report. The apartment complex is at 35 Nandina Circle, which is north of Stagecoach Road and east of Alexander Road.

When police arrived, they found a body lying on the ground in a breezeway. The victim, Sharman Bowie, had died of a gunshot wound, the police report said.

Police said it appears a fight began in an apartment and ended in the breezeway.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and marks the 30th of the year in Little Rock.

Little Rock police have no suspect at this time.