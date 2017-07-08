Sport Briefs

SOCCER

Bentonville's Hargus named to All-America team

The National Soccer Coaches Association of America has named Bentonville High senior Lauren Hargus to its high school girls All-America team, the organization announced Thursday.

Hargus, a 5-foot-10 midfielder, led the Lady Tigers to a 22-2 overall record, an undefeated 7A-West Conference mark and a second consecutive Class 7A state championship. She finished the season with 32 goals and 23 assists, capping her high school career with a hat trick in Bentonville's 4-0 victory over Cabot in the championship match.

Hargus was an all-state selection who finished with five hat tricks during her senior season, and she also recorded a season-high four assists during a 7-0 Bentonville victory over Rogers Heritage. She signed a national letter of intent in February with Central Arkansas and will play for the Sugar Bears in the fall.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

GOLF

Beever, Griffith selected for national tourney

Two golfers from Northwest Arkansas were selected to participate in the Pure Insurance Championship, scheduled for Sept. 19-24 in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Brinkley Beevers of Siloam Springs and Evan Griffith of Greenwood are among the 81 national First Tee junior golfers selected to participate. Beevers and Griffith will be paired with a 81 PGA Tour Champions players and 162 amateur players to compete for the pro-junior title.

The tournament will be played at both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course. This is the 14th year for the event.

Beever will represent the First Tee of Northwest Arkansas, and Griffith will represent the First Tee of Fort Smith.

