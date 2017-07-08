State Sports Briefs

ATHLETICS

Grovey to work for Razorback Sports Properties

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Quinn Grovey has been hired as the senior account executive of Razorback Sports Properties, it was announced Friday.

Grovey, who will take over as the Razorbacks' radio color analyst this season after being a sideline reporter the previous 19 years, will help manage sponsorships and multimedia rights for University of Arkansas, Fayetteville athletics, according to a UA news release.

Grovey has more than 20 years working in the retail business for Walmart and Home Depot.

— Bob Holt

