GOLF

Munoz ahead by 3

Sebastian Munoz shot a 3-under 67 Friday to lead Ben Martin and Hudson Swafford by three strokes after the second round of The Greenbrier Classic at White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. Munoz continued his solid play after an opening-round 61. He heads into the weekend at 12-under 128. Martin shot 67 and Swafford had a 66. Davis Love III, seeking to become the oldest-ever winner on the PGA Tour at age 53, shot 69 and is at 8 under, along with defending champion Danny Lee and Russell Henley. Henley tied the day’s best round with a 64. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot 74 and is 2 under going into the weekend. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks), Bryce Molder (Conway) and John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Kirk out front

Katherine Kirk’s 9-under 63 was the best round of the day Friday at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Oneida, Wis., when play ended about 3:45 p.m. because of lightning. Kirk was three strokes ahead of Jaye Marie Green, who had a 66. Tied for third were Ashleigh Buhai (66), Moriya Jutanugarn (68) and Ilhee Lee (68). Emily Tubert (Arkansas Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

McIlroy misses cut

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the Irish Open for the fourth time in five years, leading the four-time major winner to express concerns on Friday about parts of his game ahead of the British Open. McIlroy shot 1-over 73 in his second round over the links at Portstewart, Northern Ireland, and was 1 over for the tournament, which he is hosting to benefit his foundation. He was four strokes below the cut mark and 14 strokes off the joint leaders, Benjamin Hebert and Daniel Im. Jon Rahm, playing in the same group as McIlroy, shot 67 to be alone in third place, a stroke off the lead held by the pair that also topped the leaderboard after the first round. Hebert and Im both shot 67 in their second rounds. The No.2-ranked Hideki Matsuyama shot 68 and was five shots back. Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) did not make the cut.

BASKETBALL

Knicks want Hardaway

The New York Knicks are trying to bring back Tim Hardaway Jr. The Knicks signed the guard to a four-year, $71 million offer sheet Thursday, agent Mark Bartelstein said. Hardaway is a restricted free agent, so the Atlanta Hawks will have two days to match the offer. The deal was first reported by ESPN. Hardaway was a first-round pick of the Knicks who spent two seasons in New York before they traded him to Atlanta for the rights to point guard Jerian Grant. The Knicks later dealt Grant to Chicago in a trade for Derrick Rose. Hardaway struggled early in Atlanta but played well last season, averaging 14.5 points.

Pistons swap for Bradley

The Detroit Pistons have acquired guard Avery Bradley from the Boston Celtics for forward Marcus Morris. Detroit also receives a 2019 second-round draft pick. The Pistons announced the trade Friday. Bradley’s arrival gives the Pistons a replacement for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had been a restricted free agent. Detroit has renounced the rights to Caldwell-Pope. Bradley averaged 16.3 points per game last season for the Celtics, but they are

moving on from him as they add All-Star forward Gordon Hayward. Morris averaged 14 points for Detroit.

Bogdanovic on the move?

A person with knowledge of the situation said the Washington Wizards have renounced the rights to free agent Bojan Bogdanovic so he could agree to a two-year, $21 million deal with the Pacers. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it had not yet been announced. Just hours before the deal was reached, Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard hinted that a major signing could occur before the end of the week. Bogdanovic is considered one of Europe’s top shooters. He could contribute immediately now after four-time All-Star Paul George was traded from Indiana to Oklahoma City.

Heat trade McRoberts

The Miami Heat have traded oft-injured forward Josh McRoberts to the Dallas Mavericks for center A.J. Hammons and a 2023 second-round draft pick. The move frees much-needed salary cap space for Miami, which owed McRoberts just over $6 million for next season. McRoberts was limited to 81 games with the Heat in the last three seasons. Hammons is set to make $1.3 million. Both players got to the NBA out of Carmel High in Carmel, Ind. McRoberts graduated from Carmel; Hammons left there and transferred to Oak Hill in Virginia for his junior and senior seasons. Dallas would become McRoberts’ seventh team. He played for Portland, the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando, Indiana and Charlotte before Miami.

FBI investigates Knight

The FBI and the U.S. Army investigated complaints from four women that Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight groped them or touched them inappropriately during a visit to a U.S. spy agency in 2015, The Washington Post reported. The investigation concluded a year later without charges being filed. An attorney for Knight confirmed to The Post that FBI agents interviewed Knight but said there’s “no credible evidence” to support the allegations. One of the women told The Post that Knight groped her on the buttocks shortly before he gave a speech to staffers at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in Springfield, Va. The woman later filed a discrimination complaint.

HORSE RACING

Hence wins Iowa Derby

Hence, an Oaklawn Park runner who finished 11th in the Kentucky Derby and ninth in the Preakness Stakes, bounced back with a last-tofirst victory in Friday night’s Grade III $250,000 Iowa Derby at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa. Hence ($9.40), ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, ran the 1 1/16th-mile distance in 1:42.84. Hence trailed the early leaders by 7¾ lengths after a half-mile in 48.05, but the Steve Asmussen-trained son of Street Boss circled rivals on the far turn, moving up to fifth after 6 furlongs before powering past the leaders to win by 1½ lengths over McCormick. Impressive Edge finished third. Arkansas Derby runners Silver Dust and Petrov finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Petrov went off as the 2-1 betting favorite. Hence, the third choice in the betting at $3.70 to 1, finished seventh in the Feb. 20 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn before winning the March 26 Sunland Park Derby in New Mexico to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Hence broke his maiden on Jan. 16 at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.

TENNIS

Police: Williams legally entered intersection before crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tennis star Venus Williams legally entered an intersection but was cut off by another car, setting off a chain of events that seconds later resulted in a fatal crash with a third car, police said video released Friday shows.

The video, taken by a security camera, shows Williams heading north as she stops her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV at a stoplight behind a white car as she exits her Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood shortly after 1 p.m. June 9.

When the light turns green, the white car turns left onto a six-lane, heavily traveled boulevard, but Williams heads straight. A dark colored sedan turns left in front of her, causing her to stop.

She then continues straight into the far westbound lanes, where her SUV is struck in the passenger’s side by a 2016 Hyundai sedan driven by Linda Barson.

Palm Beach Gardens police said in a statement Friday that Barson’s light had turned green just before Williams moved in front of her. Barson’s husband, Jerome Barson, 78, died June 23 from injuries suffered in the crash.

Williams, who was not hurt, has not been cited or charged. Police spokesman Maj. Paul Rogers said Friday the video has caused investigators to rescind their original conclusion that Williams was at fault and that no blame has yet been determined.

Jerome Barson’s estate has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams seeking unspecified damages. Linda Barson, 68, suffered numerous fractures to her arm.

Williams, 37, is now in England competing at Wimbledon, a tournament she has won five times. The 10th-seeded Williams, who has won her first three matches, broke down in tears Monday when asked at a press conference about the crash.

Michael Steinger, the attorney for the Barson family, said the video shows Williams caused the crash by “violating the Barsons’ right of way.”