Police: 24-year-old Arkansas man tries to stop argument, is shot in the back
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 1:17 p.m.
Police say a 19-year-old Arkansas man shot his sister’s boyfriend in the back Saturday night.
Nicholas Love was visiting his sister and her boyfriend at their apartment complex on Kinkead Avenue, Fort Smith Police Department Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said in a statement.
The boyfriend, Kiowa Bales, 24, tried to stop an argument, Grubbs said. But then Love reached into his pants, pulled out a gun, and pointed it at his sister, the statement added.
Bales got between the woman and her brother and said he didn’t want trouble, police said.
The couple then left and started walking toward their apartment, Grubbs said. A moment later, they heard shots and began to run.
When they got into a neighbor’s apartment, they realized Bales had been shot and asked the neighbor to call 911, according to the statement.
Fort Smith police responded to the call at 9:04 p.m.
They later found Love in Van Buren. He was arrested on charges of first-degree battery and aggravated assault.
