ARKANSANS IN THE MINORS

Who's hot

DAVID HARRIS (independent/Southern Arkansas) has gone 18 for 40 (.450) with 3 home runs, 7 runs scored and 12 RBI in his past 10 games through Thursday. Harris, who was named July 3 to the East team for the independent Frontier League's All-Star Game in Joliet, Ill., on Wednesday, went 3 for 5 with 2 home runs, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI on Thursday as the Schaumburg Bombers beat the Southern Illinois Miners 15-5. He also went 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI on Tuesday in a 10-9 victory over Southern Illinois.

Who's not

JONATHAN DAVIS (AA Blue Jays/UCA/Camden) has gone 6 for 29 (.207) with 9 runs scored -- thanks mainly to 9 walks -- with 5 strikeouts in his past 10 games. He has gone 2 for 19 (.105) with 5 runs scored, 8 walks and 3 strikeouts in his past 7 games, which includes an 0-for-11 stretch over 4 games July 2-5. For the season, Davis is batting .244 with 6 home runs and 31 RBI in 76 games.

News and notes

• Third baseman Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) will be one of two players representing the Miami Marlins organization today at the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Miami, which begins at 3 p.m. Central on MLB Network. Anderson also was named Wednesday as the Marlins' minor league Player of the Month for June. He hit .333 (28 for 84) over 26 games with 5 home runs and 12 RBI while posting a .434 on-base percentage and .571 slugging percentage, which was the top slugging percentage for the month in the Southern League. His 5 home runs and .333 average were both third-best in the league for the month. He's slumped a bit recently, hitting .225 (9 for 40) with 3 home runs and 12 RBI in his past 10 games through Thursday. For the season, Anderson is batting .254 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI in 83 games.

• Pitcher Griffin Glaude (Lyon/UCA/Beebe) hasn't thrown a single pitch this week, but he's moved up two levels in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Glaude was promoted to the Class AA New Hampshire Fisher Cats from the Class A Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday, and two days later, he was sent from New Hampshire to Class AAA Buffalo. Glaude last pitched June 29 as Lansing lost to the Bowling Green (Ky.) Hot Rods (A Rays) 11-9 in 10 innings. He took the loss after allowing a two-run home run to Jonah Heim in the top of the 10th inning with 2 walks and a strikeout in his only inning of work. Glaude was 3-2 with a 4.45 ERA in 15 appearances for the Lugnuts, and opposing batters hit .250 against him.

• Pitcher Jalen Beeks (Razorbacks/Fayetteville) was placed on the temporarily inactive list by the Pawtucket Red Sox (AAA Red Sox) on Friday. The temporarily inactive list is used at each team's discretion for bereavement leave, family events that require the player to be away from the team and other non-injury related reasons. Players placed on the list must remain there for a minimum of three consecutive days. Pawtucket director of communications Joseph Bradlee would not comment on why Beeks was put on the list. "I can tell you that he will be back soon and that we hope he continues to pitch well," Bradlee said. Beeks last pitched Wednesday as the Red Sox beat the Rochester Red Wings (AAA Twins) 2-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. He allowed 3 hits with 3 walks and 7 strikeouts over 4⅔ innings, but he did not factor in the decision. D.J. Baxendale (Razorbacks/Jacksonville) took the loss for the Red Wings after allowing 1 earned run on 2 hits with 2 strikeouts in 3 innings.

Around the horn

• Catcher Tyler Spoon (Razorbacks/Fort Smith) was promoted to the High-A Salem (Va.) Red Sox from the Class A Greenville Drive by the Boston Red Sox organization July 1. Spoon hit .318 with 8 RBI in 19 games for the Drive after serving a 50-game suspension because he tested positive for a banned stimulant. ... Pitcher Trevor Stephan (Razorbacks) was promoted by the New York Yankees from their rookie-league team in the Gulf Coast League to the short-A Staten Island Yankees. Stephan, who was a third-round pick in last month's draft, made his first start for Staten Island on Tuesday as the Yankees defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades (short-A Rays) 6-5. He allowed 2 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts over 2⅔ innings. ... Pitcher Andres Caceres (Arkansas State) has factored in the decision in each of his past 6 appearances for the New Jersey Jackals of the independent Can-Am League. Caceres earned a victory Wednsday as the Jackals beat the Rockland Boulders 4-1. He allowed 1 earned run on 1 hit with 8 walks and 6 strikeouts over 6 innings. Caceres is 4-2 this season with a 4.82 ERA, and opposing batters are hitting .231 against him. ... Pitcher Connor Reed (Ouachita Baptist) earned his first victory in nearly two months Wednesday as the Lake Erie Crushers of the independent Frontier League beat the Evansville Otters 3-2. Reed pitched 6 innings, allowing 2 earned runs on 5 hits with 5 strikeouts. ... Pitcher Ty Tice (UCA/Prairie Grove) has earned his first two professional saves in his past two appearances for the rookie-league Bluefield Blue Jays. His first save came July 1 after allowing 1 hit with 2 strikeouts in his only inning of work as the Blue Jays beat the Bristol (Va.) Pirates (R Pirates) 2-1. The second save came Tuesday in a 9-6 victory over the Burlington Royals (R Royals). Tice allowed 1 walk and 2 strikeouts over 2 innings. Tyler Zuber (Arkansas State/White Hall) went 3⅓ innings for the Royals in that game, allowing 1 hit with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.

Position players

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;POS;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;AVG.;G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB

Forrestt Allday;UCA;CF;AA Angels, Mobile, Ala.;..316;66;215;25;68;7;0;1;26;7

Brian Anderson;Arkansas;3B;AA Marlins, Jacksonville, Fla.;.254;83;295;50;75;13;2;14;53;1

Michael Bernal;Arkansas;2B;A Giants, Augusta, Ga.;.252;36;127;17;32;5;1;0;15;0

Delta Cleary;Jonesboro;OF;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;.225;66;244;26;55;8;0;1;18;14

Zack Cox;Arkansas;3B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.273;49;150;19;41;7;0;1;12;1

Jonathan Davis;UCA/Camden;OF;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;.244;76;258;44;63;13;1;6;31;13

Clark Eagan;Arkansas;OF;A Pirates, Charleston, W.Va.;.249;68;245;32;61;12;1;4;32;3

Aharon Eggleston;SAU;OF;independent, Bridgewater, N.J.;.275;55;182;31;50;9;0;1;24;9

Brett Eibner;Arkansas;CF;AAA Dodgers, Oklahoma City;.228;36;114;18;26;4;1;4;14;0

Dominic Ficociello;Arkansas;1B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.301;80;296;42;89;17;2;4;30;10

Craig Gentry#;UA/Fort Smith;LF;AAA Orioles, Norfolk, Va.;.253;21;83;9;21;6;1;1;13;3

Zach George;ASU/Paragould;OF;High-A Pirates, Bradenton, Fla.;.287;50;178;24;51;11;1;4;29;0

Billy Germaine;SAU;IF;independent, Marion, Ill.;.298;20;57;5;17;3;0;0;7;0

David Harris;SAU;OF;independent, Schaumburg, Ill.;.348;37;141;28;49;9;1;8;40;4

Matty Johnson;ATU/Wat. Chapel;OF;independent, Lincoln, Neb.;222;18;72;6;16;1;0;2;8;5

Cameron Knight;UALR;C;R Cardinals, Johnson City, Tenn.;.214;4;14;1;3;1;0;0;1;0

Stuart Levy;ASU/Benton;C;A Orioles, Salisbury, Md.;.248;43;137;14;34;11;0;2;19;1

Matt Reynolds#;Arkansas;SS;AAA Mets, Las Vegas;..303;20;76;17;23;4;0;4;10;1

Ryan Scott;UALR/NLR;OF;A Red Sox, Greenville, S.C.;.245;73;273;39;67;14;3;7;46;7

Chad Spanberger;Arkansas;1B;R Rockies, Grand Junction, Colo.;.308;10;39;7;12;4;1;3;8;0

Tyler Spoon;UA/Fort Smith;C;High-A Red Sox, Salem, Va.;.303;25;89;15;27;6;1;1;10;1

Geraldo Valentin;SAU;IF;independent, Cleburne, Texas;.253;47;178;13;45;8;0;2;32;2

Bobby Wernes;Arkansas;3B;A Rockies, Asheville, N.C.;.318;18;66;10;21;5;0;3;11;0

Blake Wiggins;Pul. Academy;3B;R Reds, Goodyear, Ariz.;.286;7;28;3;8;2;0;0;1;0

Andy Wilkins;Arkansas;1B;AA Twins, Chattanooga, Tenn.;.237;15;59;7;14;7;0;2;10;0

Pitchers

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;W-L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;BB;SO

Josh Alberius;UA/LR Christian;Short-A Marlins, Batavia, N.Y.;2-0;0.00;3;0;0;4.2;4;1;4

Barrett Astin*;UA/Forrest City;AAA Reds, Louisville, Ky.;2-2;6.68;15;2;0;32.1;45;19;34

D.J. Baxendale;UA/Jacksonville;AAA Twins, Rochester, Minn.;1-3;3.19;22;3;1;42.1;47;11;30

Jalen Beeks+;UA/Fayetteville;AAA Red Sox, Pawtucket, R.I.;7-4;2.59;16;16;0;87.0;64;36;99

Mike Bolsinger#;Arkansas;AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo;3-2;1.60;9;5;0;33.2;31;4;26

Andres Caceres;Arkansas State;independent, Little Falls, N.J.;4-2;4.82;7;5;0;28.0;24;23;37

Cannon Chadwick;Arkansas;short-A Mets, Brooklyn, N.Y.;0-0;0.00;2;0;0;3.0;3;2;3

Torey Deshazier;Ark. Bap/Pine Bluff;independent, Utica, Mich.;1-3;6.00;12;0;2;27.0;28;13;27

Connor Eller;OBU/Sylvan Hills;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;2-3;3.93;21;0;2;34.1;35;21;20

Gray Fenter;W. Memphis;R Orioles, Sarasota, Fla.;0-0;27.00;2;2;0;2.0;5;3;4

Keegan Ghidotti^;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;1-2;13.00;10;0;0;9.0;24;3;7

Griffin Glaude;Lyon/UCA/Beebe;AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo;3-2;4.45;15;0;0;32.1;31;11;31

Chandler Hawkins;Arkansas State;High-A Cardinals, Palm Beach, Fla.;2-2;3.72;22;0;0;29.0;28;15;19

Chris Hunt;HSU/Greenwood;R Cardinals, Jupiter, Fla.;0-0;6.00;3;0;0;3.0;5;1;3

Zach Jackson;Arkansas;High-A Blue Jays, Dunedin, Fla.;1-1;3.34;25;0;2;29.2;21;15;33

Trey Killian;UA/Mtn. Home;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif.;6-4;6.55;17;17;0;92.0;115;31;78

Jacob Lee;ASU/Jonesboro;A Indians, Willowick, Ohio;0-1;5.00;6;0;0;9.0;7;9;5

Cory Malcom;UALR;R Cardinals, Jupiter, Fla.;0-0;4.50;2;0;0;2.0;4;0;3

Jacob Morris;Arkansas;independent, Grand Prairie, Texas;1-1;4.15;17;0;0;26.0;19;22;29

David Owen;Arkansas State;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;1-0;5.62;20;0;0;49.2;66;16;36

Connor Reed;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;2-5;4.52;10;10;0;59.2;63;15;50

Mark Reyes;Jessieville;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;4-10;5.76;17;13;0;70.1;78;54;40

Nolan Sanburn;Arkansas;High-A Nationals, Woodbridge, Va.;3-2;3.70;9;5;0;41.1;40;15;37

Ryne Stanek;Arkansas;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.;1-0;1.57;24;0;6;28.2;18;13;42

Trevor Stephan;Arkansas;short-A Yankees, Staten Island, N.Y.;0-0;0.00;2;2;0;4.2;2;1;5

Richie Tate;Marked Tree;independent, Fargo, N.D.;2-2;2.91;17;0;2;24.2;30;11;28

James Teague;Arkansas;Short-A Orioles, Aberdeen, Md.;0-1;4.09;10;0;2;11.0;13;5;17

Ty Tice;UCA/Prairie Grove;R Blue Jays, Bluefield, W.Va.;0-0;0.00;5;0;2;6.2;1;2;7

Ashur Tolliver;Sylvan Hills;AAA Astros, Fresno, Calif.;2-0;8.14;20;0;0;21.0;22;24;17

Zac Treece;OBU/Hot Springs;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;6-1;5.21;31;0;0;29.1;34;16;30

Hunter Wood;Rogers Heritage;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C..;6-5;5.32;16;16;0;89.2;92;33;83

Daniel Wright;ASU;AAA Angels, Salt Lake City;4-4;7.55;10;10;0;47.2;62;20;28

Tyler Zuber;ASU/White Hall;R Royals, Burlington, N.C.;0-0;3.68;3;0;0;7.1;7;2;12

*on disabled list +placed on temporary inactive list ^released #called up to parent club

