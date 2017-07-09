Bielemas meet Briella Nichole

Bret Bielema is officially a father.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville head football coach announced on Twitter that his wife, Jen Bielema, gave birth to Briella Nichole Bielema on Saturday.

"Beyond anything @jenbielema & I could ever dream of as parents," Bret Bielema wrote in a tweet announcing Briella's arrival. "Please welcome Briella Nichole Bielema born 4:44 AM on 7/8/17 weight 7.8 lbs."

By 8:40 p.m. Saturday, the message had more than 970 retweets, 8,500 likes and 780 replies offering congratulations.

Jen Bielema announced she was pregnant in December, and Bret Bielema revealed the baby's gender in February.

"Everybody's been asking -- we're going to have a little baby girl, so she won't be playing football," Bret Bielema said then. "We're very excited about that, so thank you for all the well-wishes along the way."

