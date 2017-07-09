Cabot girl crowned Pre-Teen Little Miss Arkansas

— Maddox White knows a thing or two about beauty, grace and making people laugh.

She was crowned Pre-Teen Little Miss Arkansas at the 2017 Little Miss Arkansas pageant in Hot Springs on May 27.

Maddox, 12, said she’s excited about winning the title of Pre-Teen Little Miss Arkansas.

“I haven’t been in a pageant in a while. It was a lot of fun to be back onstage,” Maddox said, smiling.

Maddox’s mother, Lawren Aycock, said Maddox has been participating in pageants since she was 8 months old.

Aycock said the family was ecstatic about the win but somewhat shocked because Maddox had never before participated in the Little Miss Arkansas pageant.

“Some girls have competed in this for years, and this was our first year,” Aycock said. “She hadn’t been onstage in two years, but we decided to just wing it and have fun.”

Aycock said Maddox enjoys socializing, cheerleading and making people laugh.

“She definitely keeps us laughing,” Aycock said. “She’s the comic relief of the house.”

Maddox is tiny for her age and typically one of the shortest girls in any pageant, Aycock said, but Maddox doesn’t let that stand in her way.

“She embraces that she is herself, and she doesn’t compare herself to others too much,” Aycock said. “She doesn’t have to walk in thinking that she’s the best at anything; she always sees potential to grow and learn.”

Maddox makes new friends at pageants and will talk to anyone, Aycock said. Maddox enjoys having the opportunity to connect with her peers and encourage the girls around her.

Aycock said Maddox has won several titles in the past at the local, state and national levels.

Recently, Maddox decided she wants to focus on participating in local-level pageants, she said.

Maddox also helps other contestants do their hair and makeup at pageants.

“She’s learning to help and serve others,” Aycock said. “Maddox loves to play with makeup. She’ll put it on and take pictures and videos, then take it off so she can go outside and ride her bike.”

Despite all of the positive experiences at the pageants, going out to eat with friends afterward is their favorite part of going to a pageant, Aycock said.

“Maddox loves to build those friendships and relationships,” Aycock said.

Maddox is involved in competitive cheerleading at World Class All Stars in Cabot and said she looks forward to her Pre-Advanced Placement English and Pre-AP social studies classes at Cabot Junior High School North when schools starts again later this year.

“I’m also going to be on my first school sports team next year, and that’s volleyball,” Maddox said. “I’m excited about that.”

Maddox said she hopes to become a cosmetologist when she grows up and plans to pursue a degree in business management so she can eventually start her own business.

Maddox also enjoys helping out in the community.

She recently went on a trip with New Life Church of Cabot’s youth group to contribute to improving local communities.

One organization the group volunteered for was Beyond Boundaries in Ward, a nonprofit equestrian therapy center.

“We cleaned the stables, barn and the toys that the horses play with,” Maddox explained.

The group also helped out at state food banks and spread mulch on playgrounds.

Aycock said Maddox has also been involved with Kind Club, a national anti-bullying campaign that focuses on girl-against-girl bullying.

“It focused on inclusion, expressing your emotions and identifying insecurities,” Aycock said. “She was an ambassador for that organization. One day they all wore T-shirts that said ‘You Can Sit With Us’ and engaged with peers who weren’t in their normal circle of friends.”

Aycock said Maddox was also president last year of the Cabot Middle School North Builders Club, a student-led community-service organization.

Barbara Johnson, director of the Little Miss Arkansas pageant, said the pageant has been going on for 38 years.

Johnson said she has seen girls come into the pageant shy, but they just need friends to bring out their personalities and help them blossom.

Maddox has the personality to fit the part, Johnson said.

“She’s just a darling little girl. She was beautiful, and she seemed really poised,” Johnson said.

Maddox said she looks up to her mother and a close friend, Allison Tucker, who was crowned Miss Arkansas Teen USA 2017.

“Allison is always herself onstage, and she has the biggest smile. She’s in band; she fishes; she does it all,” Maddox said.

“I admire my mom because she sets a good example for me and teaches me how to handle things when I get older,” Maddox said. “She’s really talented.”

Aycock said Maddox is empathetic to others and their feelings.

“She wants to see everybody win and succeed,” Aycock said. “She’s compassionate, she loves school, and she loves her family.”

