COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

July 9

Izard County Singing Convention

BROCKWELL — The Izard County Singing Convention will meet from 2-3:30 p.m. on the Brockwell Gospel Music School campus. All are invited to bring their instruments and Music School songbooks, and sing and play. Other songbooks will be available. For more information, call (870) 834-5827 or (870) 368-4146.

Historical Society Meeting

BROCKWELL — The Izard County Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. at the Izard County Senior Center on Arkansas 9, south of Brockwell. Tori Moss, marketing and communications director for the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative in Salem, will present information about the cooperative’s history. Two copies of The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative History Book will be given away. Copies may be purchased at the meeting for $15. Money from the book sales is donated to the co-op’s Operation Round Up program, which provides college scholarships, disaster relief and donations to nonprofit organizations in the communities the co-op serves. The meeting is open to the public.

July 10 – July 14

Vacation Bible School

SEARCY — Foster’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2166 Arkansas 16, will have Vacation Bible School from 6-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a water night and closing program Friday. The week will feature King James Version Bible lessons, crafts, music, activities, supper and Christian fellowship for all ages. Nursery through adult classes are available. For more information or a ride, call Carrie at (501) 281-2941 or Hollye at (501) 230-2987.

July 15

AARP Smart Driver Course

SEARCY — Unity Health will host an AARP Smart Driver Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Hubach Conference Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. Participants need to park behind the hospital off Moore Street and use the elevator to go to the first floor. The instructor is Jerry Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card and $20 for nonmembers. Bring a sweater or light jacket, as the room is cool. To register for the class, call Elizabeth Leaver at PrimeTimes at (501) 278-3230.

ONGOING

SWOP Entries Deadline

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas artists are invited to submit work for the 2018 Small Works on Paper exhibition sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council. The 31st Small Works on Paper is a competitive visual-art exhibition showcasing artwork no larger than 18 by 24 inches by Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery featuring the artwork of Arkansas artists. Membership is free. The deadline for entries is July 21. Visit arkansasarts.org to submit work online, or call (501) 324-9767 to receive a form by mail. For more information, contact Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Governor’s Arts Awards Nominations Deadline

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards. The annual awards program recognizes Arkansas artists, arts patrons, arts educators and corporations for their outstanding contributions to the arts community. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 4. To download a nomination form or to submit a nomination online, visit arkansasarts.org. Nominees must be current Arkansas residents or Arkansas-based corporations. For more information, contact Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffer@arkansas.gov.

Camp Awesome-Kid’s College

BEEBE — Arkansas State University-Beebe will offer Camp Awesome-Kid’s College during July. The camp is designed to provide children with a fun and exciting range of unique opportunities to gain new knowledge, explore careers, develop new skills and boost self-confidence. Camp Awesome is recommended for second- through eighth-graders, and courses are offered on the Beebe, Searcy and Heber Springs campuses. For more information, including a complete schedule of classes, or to register, call (501) 362-1273, email daschueren@asub.edu or visit www.asub.edu.

Michael Church Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present Reconstructing Dreams, artwork by Michael Church, through Aug. 5 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Church experimented with collage and developed a process of finding old images, cutting them up, then reassembling the pieces into new scenes. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Pioneer Village Summer Saturdays

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, a late-1800s village at 1200 Higginson St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all Saturdays through August. Volunteers will give tours of the buildings and grounds. All buildings are original to White County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information or to verify opening in the event of rain, call (501) 580-6633.

Summer Arkansas Artists and Mentors Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is featuring the exhibit Arkansas Grown: Artists Emerging on the Arkansas Art Scene through Aug. 15 in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. Participating artists and their mentors are Hannah May and mentor Stephen Driver; Logan Hunter and mentor Louise Halsey; Joey Lindsey and mentor John Baymore; Irena Fernandez and mentor Richard Stephens; Robert LaWarre and mentor Austin Lindsey; and Cat Traen and mentor Amy Klein. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (501) 882-4495.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 17 at Arkansas State University-Searcy, 1800 E. Moore Ave. The agenda will include special elections. For more information, email white@arkdems.org or call (501) 368-9390.

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a community music gathering from 6-8 p.m. July 17 in the Community Room at First Community Bank. The event will focus on songs for singing — country, gospel, folk and patriotic music. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Summer Art Camp for Kids

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will host a Summer Art Camp for Kids on July 17-21 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Students entering kindergarten through the second grade will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and students going into third through sixth grades will meet from 1-2:30 p.m. each day. The cost is $50 for the week. Students will learn a variety of art techniques with instructor Leia Parks, and their artwork will be featured in an exhibit Aug. 8-26 at the BAAC Gallery on Main. Register online at www.batesvilleareaartscouncil.org, or call (870) 793-3382 for more information.

Church Yard Sale

JACKSONVILLE — St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 2403 McArthur Drive, will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20-22 and 27-29. The sale is sponsored by the church’s youth group. For more information, call the church at (501) 982-4891.

White County Business Expo

SEARCY — The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 2017 Business Expo on July 25 in Harding University’s Ganus Activities Complex. The event is an opportunity for businesses to advertise their services and products, building relationships between the businesses and members of the community. The Expo will open to the general public from noon to 4 p.m. Exhibitor-space reservation forms are available on the chamber’s website. Early-bird booth pricing is available until Wednesday. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 268-2458.

Soil Health Day

NEWPORT — The 2017 Soil Health Day will take place Aug. 2 at The Depot. The schedule will include sign-in at 10:45 a.m., a rainfall simulator at 11 a.m., lunch and a speaker at 11:30 a.m., and a field visit and questions at 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. To RSVP by July 21 or for more information, call Melanie O’Tinger or Suzanne Teel at the Jackson County Conservation District at (870) 523-8986, ext. 3.

Marty Stuart Concert

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Marty Stuart will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in the large auditorium at Ozark Folk Center State Park. Tickets are reserved seating at $35 for premium seats and $25 for general reserved seats. To purchase tickets, call (870)-269-3851 and press No. 2.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.