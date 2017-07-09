COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

July 10

Animals at the Library

BRYANT/BENTON — The National History Education Company of the Midsouth will present animals for all ages at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant, and at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Master Gardeners

BENTON — The Master Gardeners will present a program at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Sherry Faulkner will discuss weeds and other invasive plants. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

July 11

Libraries are for Musicians

BRYANT — Children ages 4 to 7 are invited to create an instrument at 2 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Craftsplosion

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to make crafts at 3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Your Road to Home Ownership

BRYANT/BENTON — A class titled Your Road to Home Ownership will meet from 6-7 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

July 12

SRP RPG: Legilimency

BRYANT — SRP RPG: Legilimency for youth ages 13 to 18 will meet from 3-4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Participants will test their mind-reading abilities and join others for a game of Monikers. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

July 12 and July 13

Libraries are for Musicians

BRYANT/BENTON — Youth ages 8 to 12 are invited to meet a musical guest and try to play on a drum set at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

July 13

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Watercolor Painting Class

BRYANT — Watercolorists of all skill levels are invited to create a watercolor painting at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

July 13 – July 16

Guys and Dolls JR

BENTON — The Young Players and Landers of Benton will present Guys and Dolls JR, under the direction of Daphne Shoppach, at the historic Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St. Shows will be at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, at 2 p.m. July 16, and a special performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, featuring the understudies in the lead female roles. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and older and military personnel, and $5 for students ages 3 to college age with a valid student ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com or at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Call (501) 315-LIVE to make reservations.

July 14

Rise and Shine Craft Time

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to create a craft at 10 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Out of the Box Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 7 are invited to a morning of songs, stories, puppets, props and more at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

July 14 and July 15

Quiltfest 2017

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Area Quilt Guild will present Quiltfest 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The event will feature vendors and a quilt contest, with prizes for Best of Show and first place. Admission to the show is $7 per day, with children ages 12 and younger admitted free. For more information, visit hsaquiltguild.com.

July 15

Arkansas Blood Institute Blood Drive

BRYANT — An Arkansas Blood Institute Blood Drive will begin at 10 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Red Cross Blood Drive

BENTON — A Red Cross Blood Drive will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

SWOP Entries Deadline

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas artists are invited to submit work for the 2018 Small Works on Paper exhibition sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council. The 31st Small Works on Paper is a competitive visual-art exhibition showcasing artwork no larger than 18 by 24 inches by Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery featuring the artwork of Arkansas artists. Membership is free. The deadline for entries is July 21. Visit arkansasarts.org to submit work online, or call (501) 324-9767 to receive a form by mail. For more information, contact Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Governor’s Arts Awards Nominations Deadline

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards. The annual awards program recognizes Arkansas artists, arts patrons, arts educators and corporations for their outstanding contributions to the arts community. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 4. To download a nomination form or to submit a nomination online, visit arkansasarts.org. Nominees must be current Arkansas residents or Arkansas-based corporations. For more information, contact Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffer@arkansas.gov.

Fashion Extravaganza

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center’s exhibit Fashion Extravaganza will be available through Sept. 1 at 625 Main St. The exhibition features costumes depicting the 1700s through current fashions. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 403-8216 or visit ccahc.org.

Summer Food Program

BRYANT — All children ages 18 and younger are invited to have free breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through July 28 at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church and the Alexander Community Center. Breakfast and lunches will also be available through Aug. 2 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant. The Summer Food Program is sponsored by the Bryant Public Schools. For more information, call (501) 847-5632.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

