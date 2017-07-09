Djokovic snaps at ump, moves into quarterfinals

LONDON -- All it took was a couple of questionable calls for Novak Djokovic to snap at the chair umpire in the second game of his third-round match at Wimbledon.

"That's two points in a row at the beginning of the match," Djokovic said, before telling official Jake Garner: "Focus, please!"

That would have been good advice for Djokovic himself. Maybe he was a bit on edge because this was the stage at which, as a two-time defending champion, he lost at the All England Club a year ago. On Saturday, Djokovic briefly fell behind by an early break before zipping past Ernests Gulbis of Latvia 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (2) to earn his 10th berth in the tournament's second week.

Right after his conversation with Garner, Djokovic lost a service game to trail 2-1. He later fell behind 4-2 in the opening set. But from there, Djokovic used a nine-game run to seize control and wasn't broken again.

"As soon as you give a guy like Novak the tools to step on the gas, he will step on the gas," said Gulbis, who has been a top-10 player and a French Open semifinalist but missed chunks of time because of injuries, dropping his ranking outside the top 500. "And he just goes, and he doesn't look back."

Three of Djokovic's 12 major championships have come at Wimbledon, and after a real dip in results over the past 12 months, he has not dropped a set so far this fortnight.

"That only can boost my confidence level," the No. 2-seeded Djokovic said, "for whatever is coming up next."

After the grass-court Grand Slam tournament's traditional middle Sunday off, he will face 51st-ranked Adrian Mannarino of France for a place in the quarterfinals.

All 16 fourth-round singles matches are scheduled for Monday -- Wimbledon is the only major that does it that way.

Federer, like Djokovic, has won every set he's played this week, including Saturday's 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4 win against No. 27 Mischa Zverev, Alexander's older, left-handed, serve-and-volleying brother.

"It's important to get through the first week with a good feeling," said Federer, who compiled hard-to-believe official statistics of 61 winners to a mere seven unforced errors, "and I think I got that."

The result made Federer the first man to get to 15-0 in third-round matches at Wimbledon.

Other than a nifty back-to-the-net 'tweener from Federer, it also was a perfect example of what a relatively straightforward, little-drama day it was.

In women's play Saturday, top seed Angelique Kerber turned the tide against Shelby Rogers, recovering from a set and 4-2 down to advance 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

The two-hour victory keeps the 29-year-old German on the top WTA ranking -- for now -- as she is chased by Simona Halep and Czech Kristina Pliskova.

Kerber turned on her game as she trailed heavily against Rogers, whom she had defeated this season in Miami.

"It was tough to find my rhythm actually, she played very well from the first point," Kerber said.

Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki defeated Anett Kontaveit 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 while double Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova hammered Polona Hercog 6-4, 6-0.

Ninth seed Agnieszska Radwanska beat Timea Bacsinszky 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 French Open winner, put out Sorona Cirstea 6-2, 6-2, and Coco Vandeweghe beat Alison Riske 6-2, 6-4.

