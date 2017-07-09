• Vice President Mike Pence, who during a visit to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida was photographed touching a piece of equipment that bore a sign clearly stating "DO NOT TOUCH," was let off the hook by space agency officials, who tweeted that everything's OK because they were planning to clean the spacecraft hardware anyway.

• Khaltmaa Battulga, a businessman and former judo star from Mongolia, was on track to win the country's presidential runoff election, tallying more than half the vote and besting the ruling party's candidate.

• Young Min Burkett, a municipal judge in Corpus Christi, Texas, who was removed from the bench after officials discovered she was not a U.S. citizen, was sworn in as a citizen, making her eligible to be reinstated.

• Jolene Jackinsky, who was with her 6-month-old daughter recently at Anchorage International Airport in Alaska when she ran into a man she thought looked like Barack Obama, was surprised when the former president approached her and asked to hold her baby, a moment she eagerly captured on her cellphone.

• Bill Hillmann, 35, a writer who was gored in the second running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, said his love for the spectacle hasn't wavered and he plans to run again before this year's festival is over.

• Cheryl Albiez, a spokesman for the agency that runs John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, reported that about 40 diamondback terrapins crawled onto the airfield, causing some flights to be delayed while wildlife specialists rounded up the turtles.

• Steven Reid, 38, who robbed a 91-year-old woman of her jewelry and then used her gold wedding ring to propose to a woman several days later, was sentenced in the United Kingdom to four years and nine months for burglary.

• Thomas Giglio, 39, was dazzling the guests at his wedding in Massapequa, N.Y., with a professional-level pyrotechnics display in his backyard when the police showed up and arrested him on a fireworks possession charge.

• Jeff Devine, a Michigan state trooper who flagged down a 76-year-old woman riding a slow-moving scooter on the shoulder of Interstate 75 near West Branch as she returned home from a shopping trip, issued her a warning, then loaded the scooter into his patrol car and drove her the remaining 3 miles home.

A Section on 07/09/2017