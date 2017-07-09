Job-training program launched for adults with disabilities

Bethany Johnson of Russellville, as one of the interns selected for the newly launched employment program Project Search, said she hopes to learn new skills like “cooking and laundry, and helping other people.”

The international job-training program is designed to help adults with developmental disabilities ages 18 to 35. In Russellville, it is being sponsored by Friendship Community Care and Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center and funded by Arkansas Rehabilitation Services.

Johnson, 24, is one of seven interns and two alternates chosen to participate in the program.

Dustin Emerson, assistant director of employment services at Friendship Community Care, is the program developer for Project Search.

“It’s another avenue for the population of people we work with to find employment opportunities, especially for young adults,” Emerson said. “It’s an internally recognized program, and it just kind of struck our attention.”

Friendship Community Care is a statewide nonprofit organization that provides services for babies, children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The agency also oversees the senior centers in Pope, Yell and Johnson counties.

Emerson said Katie Baker, director of employment for Friendship Community Care, started working about five years ago to obtain the licensure for the program, which cost approximately $16,000. The national organization is based at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The interns will work the public-school schedule from August through May in various departments at Saint Mary’s Medical Center. Friendship Community Care will pay their salaries, Emerson said. Coordinator Ashley Thaxton and two job coaches will be on-site every day.

To qualify, interns do not have to receive Friendship Community Care services, although two of the them do, Emerson said. For individuals to be eligible, they must qualify through Arkansas Rehab for supportive employment services. Most of the interns are from Pope County, Emerson said.

Cassandra Claunch, 25, of Russellville has received services at Friendship since she was about 18, said her father, Loy Claunch.

He said Project Search is a great opportunity for his daughter.

“I just think it’s phenomenal to give these adults a chance to see what it is and get some training in an actual working environment, and I think health care is a great place for these people because most of them are very compassionate,” Loy Claunch said. “I think they will do very well.”

Emerson said the internship-application process is a long one.

“They do a paper application; they actually come to a working interview day at the hospital. Not only do they do the face-to-face interview with the steering committee; we also set up stations that replicate different departments at the hospital to assess their skill sets and where they’re at,” he said.

It’s one of six Project Search programs in Arkansas. Internships are also available or planned at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children’s Hospital, both in Little Rock; CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs; Ouachita County Medical Center in

Camden; and St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. More information about Project Search in Russellville is available at fccare.org.

The reason the Project Search programs are associated with hospitals is that the facilities’ many departments help the interns develop a variety of skills.

“It was ultimately Jim Davidson, the CEO of the [Russellville] hospital, agreeing to it,” Emerson said.

Connie Gragg of Russellville, director of human resources at Saint Mary’s, is overseeing Project Search for the medical center.

She said that when Davidson

first approached her about managing the new program, it was daunting. When she learned more about it, she got excited.

“It’s very close to my heart because I have a disabled child, and I would have given anything if this program would have been around when my child had this accident,” she said.

Gragg said that when her almost 41-year-old son, Tony, was 21, he received a brain injury when he was working on a ladder installing an air-conditioner unit in a church cathedral and fell 12 feet onto concrete.

Her son lives by himself in Dardanelle, but Gragg said she visits him daily and handles most of his needs.

“I’m living it, so I know what this means to individuals to feel good about themselves, an opportunity to feel like they’re contributing something and to gain some skills that will help them because their parents aren’t always going to be there,” she said.

She said Project Search is a way for Saint Mary’s to give back to the community.

“The facility is there for the community — we’re here in the good times and the bad — from births to, unfortunately, the end of life.

“I think it will be good for the community, and above all, it will give so many young people an opportunity to feel worthwhile and to learn skills here. It has the potential to change their whole life and a chance to change the families’ lives, too.

“Just because these individuals have challenges doesn’t mean they don’t want to feel valued, productive and appreciated,” Gragg said.

The departments that will participate are dietary, environmental services, surgical services, imaging, the engineering department, materials management, accounting and human resources.

“I’m actually going to use someone in my own office, Gragg said, adding that she will share her intern with accounting. Tasks for the intern will include sorting, making new employee handbooks and putting together new-hire orientation packets.

“I think there’s a lot we can have them do,” she said. “I’m not sure how long each intern will stay in one department, but they will rotate out when we feel they have a good grasp of what’s going on.”

Gragg said it’s an honor to be one of only six facilities in Arkansas to participate in Project Search.

“This is a golden opportunity for Russellville,” she said.

Emerson said he and other Friendship Community Care administrators would like to see the program grow to 13 interns.

He said the interns will receive follow-up support, too.

“Not only do we provide the internships, but upon finishing the internship, we actually continue to help them to find employment and job coaching, if necessary,” Emerson said.

“The goal is not to necessarily get a job at the hospital but to find a job wherever they’d like, for them to obtain integrated and competitive employment — not just with other people who have disabilities, competitive in that it’s just like anybody else in the job market,” Emerson said.

Loy Claunch said his dream for his daughter is for her to get a job and live independently.

“I just hope that she gets enough training that she could put on her resume that she could … get a job in private industry and, through Friendship Community Care and private services, live on her own,” Claunch said. “We all think she’ll make it; it’s just going to take her a little longer.”

Lori Johnson said her goal for her daughter Bethany is much the same.

“I want to see for Bethany that she could work at a job; she may need some support,” Johnson said. Bethany has cleaned her parents’ home as a part-time job. “She’s capable of learning skills like that. That’s ideally what I’m hoping. There’s no reason she has to sit at home all the time, and she needs to be in the community.

“She’s very social, and she needs to be in the community and performing something so she feels good about herself.”

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.