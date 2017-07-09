LR police investigate killing of man, 36

Police are investigating a man's shooting death as a homicide after his body was found Saturday morning in an apartment complex in southwest Little Rock.

The Little Rock police and fire departments responded to a report of a struggle at the Westwood Apartments at 35 Nandina Circle about 5:30 a.m., Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said during a news briefing at the scene.

People were heard possibly fighting in the breezeway, but no gunshots could be heard during the 911 call, he said.

Upon arrival, officers found Sharman Bowie, 36, lying in the breezeway dead from a gunshot wound.

McClanahan said the department had no suspects or witnesses, but police believe the shooting was unrelated to the July 1 shooting at Power Ultra Lounge or any of the recent homicides or drive-by shootings in Little Rock.

Bowie's death is the city's 30th homicide in 2017.

Members of the Police Department's crime scene search unit left the apartment about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Yellow police tape surrounded the building and a section of the parking lot.

People moving into a nearby building in the complex glanced over while carrying boxes.

