Man dies after crop duster crashes into field, Arkansas authorities say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 5:19 p.m.
Arkansas authorities have identified Ronald J. Everidge as the pilot of a crop duster that crashed Saturday afternoon.
The 39-year-old Georgia man died when his crop duster crashed into a field near Cash, the Craighead County Sheriff's Department said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the crash.
Elizabeth Isham Cory, a media representative for the FAA, said officials do not yet know what caused the crash, and it could be more than a year before they do.
