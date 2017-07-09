Man dies after crop duster crashes into field, Arkansas authorities say

Arkansas authorities have identified Ronald J. Everidge as the pilot of a crop duster that crashed Saturday afternoon.

The 39-year-old Georgia man died when his crop duster crashed into a field near Cash, the Craighead County Sheriff's Department said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the crash.

Elizabeth Isham Cory, a media representative for the FAA, said officials do not yet know what caused the crash, and it could be more than a year before they do.