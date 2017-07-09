GOLF

Munoz maintains

Sebastian Munoz shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to maintain a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb after the third round of The Greenbrier Classic at White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., keeping the PGA Tour rookie in position to become the tournament's first wire-to-wire winner. The 24-year-old Colombian was at 14-under 196 at Old White TPC. Streb shot a 65. Rookie Xander Schauffele and Jamie Lovemark were 11 under after 66s. Davis Love III was at 10 under after a 68. At 53, he's trying to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour. Kelly Kraft (67) and Russell Henley (68) also were 10 under. While his birdie pace slowed to a trickle, Munoz overcame several miscues to stay atop the leaderboard. He saved par on the ninth hole after driving under a tree, regained the lead with a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th after driving into the rough, and added a 36-footer for birdie on the par-4 15th. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot 72 and is even par going into the final round today.

Kirk leads by 4

Katherine Kirk shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to open a four-stroke lead in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Oneida, Wis., and move into position to challenge the tour's 72-hole record. Coming off a career-best 63 on Friday, the 35-year-old Australian reached 20-under 196 in the first year event at Thornberry Creek -- the Oneida Nation-owned resort near Green Bay. The LPGA Tour record for 72 holes is 27 under, set by Annika Sorenstam in the 2001 Standard Register Ping in Phoenix and matched by Sei Young Kim last year in the Founders Cup, also in Phoenix. Sorenstam shot a record 59 in the second round. Kirk played the first five holes in 1 over with a birdie on No. 1 and bogeys on Nos. 3 and 5. She rebounded with a birdied on No. 6, ran off four consecutive on Nos. 8-11 and added birdies on 13, 15 and 17. On the par-4 18th, she saved par with a 15-footer after finding the right fairway bunker and hitting her approach well left. Kirk won the last of her two tour titles in 2010. South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai was second after a 65.

Rahm, Im share lead

Jan Rahm shot a second consecutive 5-under 67 at the Irish Open and moved into a share of the lead with Daniel Im in the third round on Saturday. On a day of good scoring over the links at Portstewart Golf Club, the 11th-ranked Rahm moved to 17 under par overall after making four consecutive birdies from No. 11 and parring his way home. Im, a 542nd-ranked American who was tied for the lead with Benjamin Hebert after the first two rounds, birdied five of his opening 14 holes and scrambled superbly at the end to shoot a 68 and stay alongside Rahm. Hebert is a stroke behind after shooting 69. The No. 2-ranked Hideki Matsuyama dropped into a tie for 22nd after a 72. Julien Quesne and Scott Hend both shot 64s for the lowest round of the day and are fifth and sixth, respectively.

SOCCER

U.S., Panama tie

Dom Dwyer scored for the second consecutive game but Miguel Camarago's goal gave Panama a 1-1 tie Saturday against the United States, the first time the Americans failed to win their opener in the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Nashville, Tenn. After scoring in his U.S. debut last weekend against Ghana, the England-born Dwyer put the Americans ahead in the 50th minute with a left-footed shot from 9 yards that went in off the far post. Dwyer, the husband of U.S. women's team forward Sydney Leroux, ran onto a cross from Kelyn Rowe following a throw-in by Jorge Villafana. Panama put on immediate pressure, and Camargo sent a rebound past the outstretched right hand of Brad Guzan in the 60th minute after the goalkeeper saved an initial shot by Gabriel Torres that followed Edgar Barcenas' cross. The U.S. had won its previous 13 Gold Cup openers and dropped to 30-1-4 in Gold Cup group-stage play, with the lone defeat against Los Canaleros in 2011. The last four matches between the nations have ended in 1-1 ties.

Lukaku cited for noise

Soccer star Romelu Lukaku is in trouble for raucous partying in California. Lukaku, 24, was arrested at a house he was staying at in Beverly Hills after officers warned him five times to turn down the music at a party, police said Saturday. The striker from Belgium plays for Everton in the Premier League, but Manchester United is trying to sign him to a $97 million transfer deal. It's not clear why Lukaku was in the Los Angeles area, but Manchester United plays the LA Galaxy in a preseason exhibition next weekend. Lukaku was not handcuffed or booked July 2 when he was cited for excessive noise, a misdemeanor, Sgt. Jay Kim said. Lukaku had 25 league goals last season and was the second-highest scorer in the Premier League. He is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 2.

BASKETBALL

Embiid fined

Joel Embiid has been fined $10,000 by the NBA for inappropriate language on social media. This comes from the 76ers center saying "(Expletive) LaVar Ball" recently on Instagram live. His words came after Ball, the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, made comments about Embiid and Ben Simmons on a radio program. The bad blood between the Sixers pair and Ball began on the night of the NBA draft after Embiid tweeted to Simmons about Lonzo on draft night. His tweet read: "Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him."

TWolves forward fined

New Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson was arrested in New York City and charged with a moving vehicle violation and driving with a suspended license early Thursday morning, four days after he agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract to play in Minnesota. According to the New York Police Department, police observed a 2016 Mercedes Benz sedan make an illegal U-turn in the borough of Queens just before 3 a.m. local time Thursday. Police stopped the vehicle and the operator, identified as Gibson, produced an Illinois driver's license that a computer check determined to be suspended. Gibson, 32, was arrested at the scene, transported to a nearby precinct and charged with aggravated unlicensed operator and a traffic moving violation for the illegal U-turn. He was ordered to appear in court on Sept. 1 and released from the station house about 90 minutes later.

BASKETBALL

Harden signs extension, has richest NBA deal

LAS VEGAS -- The Beard has the richest contract in NBA history.

The Houston Rockets signed guard James Harden to a four-year contract extension for about $160 million Saturday, giving him a total six-year deal with $228 million guaranteed. With Harden under contract on his existing deal for another two seasons, the extension will not affect Houston's aggressive pursuit of free agents this summer as the Rockets try to make a run at the Golden State Warriors.

"Since he arrived in Houston, James has exhibited the incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best that has made him one of the most unique and talented superstars in the history of the game," Rockets owner Leslie Alexander said in a statement issued by the team. "Additionally, the commitment he has shown to our organization, the city of Houston, and Rockets fans all over the world makes him a perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship."

Harden is coming off one of his finest season. Moving to point guard for new coach Mike D'Antoni, Harden averaged 29.1 points, an NBA-leading 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds and finished second in the MVP race to former Oklahoma City teammate Russell Westbrook.

Harden's do-it-all season helped the Rockets bounce back from a massively disappointing 2015-16 season that collapsed under the weight of chemistry issues with the All-Star guard and big man Dwight Howard. With Howard gone, the Rockets put Harden at the center of everything they do on offense, and it paid off in a major way.

Houston went 55-27 in the regular season and beat Westbrook and the Thunder in the first round of the Western Conference semifinals.

"Houston is home for me," Harden said. "Mr. Alexander has shown he is fully committed to winning and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title."

