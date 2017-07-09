Pizzano's home run powers Travs
By COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAAETTE STAFF WIRE REPORTS
Dario Pizzano hit a two-run home run in the third inning, and Lindsey Caughel allowed just one hit over 6⅓ innings as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 3-2 on Saturday in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Blake Perry got Antonio Nunez to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his third save of the season.
The home run by Pizzano scored Ian Miller to give the Travs a 2-0 lead.
Miller had led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch by the Hooks' Yoanys Quiala. After Seth Mejias-Brean struck out, Pizzano lofted a home run to left on the first pitch of the at-bat.
The Travs put up another run in the top of the fourth, taking a 3-0 lead on consecutive singles by Jeff Kobernus, Miller and Chuck Taylor. Kobernus scored on Taylor's hit.
Ramon Laureano led off the Corpus Christi fourth with a ground-rule double to left center. After a flyout and back-to-back walks, Jack Mayfield drove in Laureano with a sacrifice fly to right.
The Hooks cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Nunez slapped an RBI single through the hole at second, scoring Mayfield.
Caughel (6-7) picked up the victory after he struck out 5 and walked 3 while allowing 2 runs.
Quiala (1-1) went 4 innings, allowing 3 runs and 9 hits while striking out 3 and walking 1.
Laureano had a double and a triple for two of the Hooks' four hits.
The two teams met for the second game of the series today at 6:05 p.m., with Justin DeFratus (2-5, 5.84 ERA) going for the Travelers and Cy Sneed (7-5, 5.40) making the start for the Hooks. The final game of the season between the Travs and Missions will be played Monday at 7:05 p.m. before taking off a day and returning to Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock for a four-game homestand with Springfield.
