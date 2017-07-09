Authorities find body of girl, 13, who disappeared while swimming near War Eagle Mill

Authorities say they have found the body of a 13-year-old girl who became distressed and disappeared while swimming Friday night.

Capt. Ed Motsinger said the girl was swimming near the War Eagle Mill in Rogers.

Her mother, Kristi Wylie, jumped into the water to save the girl, Motsinger said, adding both then went underwater.

Bystanders pulled Wylie out of the water and gave her CPR until emergency workers responded to a call made at 4:41 p.m.

They were initially unable to find Wylie’s daughter.

The Benton and Washington county dive teams used sonar equipment to search for the girl into the evening.

By 10 p.m. Friday night, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said she was presumed dead, but the dive teams kept searching.

At 11 a.m. Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office announced it had found the girl’s body. Her name has not been released.