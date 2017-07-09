Rookie belts 3-run walk-off HR to lift Yankees

NEW YORK — Clint Frazier helped the Yankees solve Milwaukee’s Brent Suter after the lefthander baffled New York without reaching 90 mph Saturday.

In just his sixth major league game, Frazier showed he can handle some velocity, too.

Frazier pulled a three-run home run off Corey Knebel with one out in the ninth inning, lifting the Yankees over the Brewers 5-3 for a walkoff bash in the Bronx.

Frazier turned on a 1-0, 97 mph fastball from Knebel (0-2) for his first game-ending hit and second career home run. He threw his helmet as he approached his teammates at home plate, unveiling his mop of red hair, which was then doused in yellow Gatorade.

“The hair is all right,” Frazier said.

Frazier also chased Suter with an RBI triple in the seventh inning. He finished with a career-high three hits and four RBI.

Frazier, 22, is the youngest Yankee with a game-ending home run since 21-year-old Melky Cabrera on July 18, 2006, against Seattle. Frazier was acquired last season from Cleveland in a deal for reliever Andrew Miller.

“That’s a big win,” Yankees Manager Joe Girardi said. “Clint’s at-bats all day were good, and to hit a three-run walk-off homer, we needed that.”

It was New York’s third victory in its final at-bat this season and ended a three-game slide. The Yankees improved to 7-17 since going a season-best 15 games over. 500 on June 12.

DODGERS 5, ROYALS 4 (10) All-Star rookie Cody Bellinger drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run in the 10th inning and NL West-leading Los Angeles rallied to beat visiting Kansas City for its fifth consecutive victory. WHITE SOX 5, ROCKIES 4 Tim Anderson homered off Colorado closer Greg Holland leading off the ninth inning, lifting Chicago past the host Rockies.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 13, NATIONALS 0 Julio Teheran pitched seven strong innings to keep up his road dominance and added a career-high three RBI, Nick Markakis and Johan Camargo each had three hits, and visiting Atlanta routed Washington. PADRES 2, PHILLIES 1 Austin Hedges drove in the winning run for the second consecutive game and Jhoulys Chacin pitched 6 1/3 strong innings to lead San Diego to a victory over host Philadelphia. Chacin (8-7) allowed 1 run and 3 hits with 6 strikeouts and 2 walks.

CARDINALS 4, METS 1 Paul DeJong homered as part of a four-hit game and Adam Wainwright won his third consecutive start as St. Louis beat visiting New York. Wainwright (10-5) pitched 62/3 innings, lasting into the seventh for the third time in his last four starts.

PIRATES 4, CUBS 2 Gregory Polanco hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Ivan Nova pitched three-hit ball into the seventh, leading Pittsburgh over host Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 7, ASTROS 2 Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki homered, helping Marcus Stroman and host Toronto beat Houston. Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning and Tulowitzki connected for the second consecutive game.

ORIOLES 5, TWINS 1 Jonathan Schoop and Mark Trumbo each homered for visiting Baltimore, Wade Miley produced his best start in more than five weeks and the Orioles beat Minnesota to stop a five-game losing streak.

RAYS 1, RED SOX 0 Alex Cobb pitched twohit ball into the eighth inning and host Tampa Bay beat Rick Porcello and Boston. Cobb (7-6) retired 11 consecutive over one stretch. Alex Colome got the final four outs for his 24th save, finishing Tampa Bay’s three-hitter.

INDIANS 4, TIGERS 0 Mike Clevinger held the Tigers to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and Cleveland defeated visiting Detroit.

RANGERS 5, ANGELS 2 Adrian Beltre and Drew Robinson hit two-run home runs and host Texas beat Los Angeles. Tyson Ross (2-1) limited Los Angeles to 4 hits and 1 run in 5 2/3 innings.

Sports on 07/09/2017