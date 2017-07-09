Thankful for fresh food at markets

As sure as the sun came up this morning, I had farmers-market scrambled eggs for breakfast.

I’ve had a “real” egg, as I call them, almost every day since I switched from liquid egg whites, which were as tasteless as they sound. And at last check, my cholesterol levels were great. Making eggs each Saturday and Sunday morning is my only contribution to cooking all week.

Farmers markets are all the rage. I first started going to one several years ago when I worked downtown, and the market was in a parking lot just steps away from my office. I’d buy sweet blackberries and eat them like popcorn, trying to save some to take home. I’d buy strawberries by the flat and ask the farmer the best way to freeze them. I loved the green beans and new potatoes. I’d get tomatoes for my husband, who inevitably quotes a line from a song every time he gets tomatoes: “Only two things money can’t buy, that’s true love and homegrown tomatoes.” But of course, you can buy homegrown tomatoes.

Technology has updated the farmers market, and now I shop an online farmers market every week, scrolling through the hundreds of products available from farmers in about a 75-mile radius of my city. Two items I always get are fresh eggs and homemade jalapeno cheddar cornbread muffins.

I’ve been known to sit in front of the computer on Sunday evenings and hit the refresh button until the opening “bell” when the market opens, just to be sure to get the eggs I want. I got greedy and ordered five quarts of blackberries a couple of weeks ago, and my nightly ritual became eating a bowl of ice cream and blackberries.

We pick up our order at a church, and it’s a wonderful sight to walk into the little annex with old wooden floors and see tables of colorful vegetables and fruit. There’s always an “extras” table with homemade bread, eggs and no telling what else.

When I visited my dad last weekend when my mom was out of town on a girls trip (which included a trip to a big farmers market), I got up early and went to the farmers market. We’d made a list the night before, which included buying a frozen, free-range chicken, flowers and maybe some blackberries and peaches.

I’d brought with me unshelled purple-hull peas from my farmers market, and he already had new potatoes, corn on the cob and tomatoes he’d grown. He was also making his wonderful golden-

brown cornbread, slices of heaven on Earth. His plan was to make me a big country meal. No carb-counting allowed.

The market was just getting going when I got there, and the flower man had bunches of beautiful zinnias lining both sides of his booth. People were milling around with babies in strollers and dogs on leashes (although sometimes you see that reversed).

A nice grower let me try his blackberries, but they were too tart for my taste, and I thanked him and moved on.

My dad and I sat on his screened-in back porch and shelled the purple-hull peas. Dad recalled how my older son used to help him pick peas and other vegetables back when my dad, his Paw Paw, had a big garden. I have pictures of my now-27-year-old son when he was a little boy, posing proudly beside the red wagon full of the day’s pickings. In addition to all kinds of vegetables, my dad grew sunflowers and zinnias. A man once told his friend that if he wanted to see a pretty garden, he should go see my dad’s. And Dad shared with his friends and neighbors.

I’ve never grown a garden, and I probably never will, but I’m thankful for all the farmers who share their bounty with us, and for a dad and a husband who know how to cook it all.

