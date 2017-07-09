These tips can help with squirrel hunting, watching

Squirrels are Arkansas’ most popular small-game animals. Hundreds of thousands of hunters pursue them. Many people also enjoy feeding, watching and photographing these animated nut-shuckers.

If you enjoy hunting or watching squirrels and would like to increase the number of bushytails on your property, you can. Squirrels can be managed, just as deer and waterfowl can be managed. All you need are a basic understanding of squirrel biology and the means to provide a year-round food supply, sufficient nesting sites and a nearby source of water.

Food

Fox and gray squirrels do best in deciduous forests and stands of mixed conifers and hardwoods, especially those with mature, nut-bearing trees. Populations vary with food abundance. When nut (mast) crops are good, fewer young squirrels die, and a high population survives through the winter. Poor mast crops may be accompanied by population declines through starvation or migration in search of food.

To improve your squirrel woods, try these tips.

First, encourage a variety of food-producers, in addition to oaks and hickories, including elms, maples, walnuts, mulberries, black cherries, wild plums, hawthorn, hackberry, Osage orange and wild grapes. Some plants bear when others fail or are out of season.

Where nut-producing trees grow in dense woods, you can cut competing trees to increase the vigor of mast trees. For maximum production, the number of feet in the crown diameter of a nut-bearing tree should be roughly twice the number of inches in the diameter of the trunk. For example, a tree with a 20-inch trunk should have a crown of 40 feet. Thin other trees in such a way as to allow crowns to reach this size.

Try keeping the number of oaks about evenly divided between the white-oak group and the red-oak group to ensure production of some acorns each year. (White oaks require one growing season and red oaks two growing seasons to produce acorns.)

Where there are no food trees and a long-term management program is being planned, plant nut- and fruit-bearing trees where competition with other forest species will be least.

You might also want to plant a few rows of corn at the woodland edge to provide a supplemental food source during years of poor mast production. And consider supplementing natural foods with sunflower seeds or ears of hard corn provided at feeding stations throughout your woods.

Ups and downs of squirrel numbers

Squirrel numbers may fluctuate dramatically from year to year. Understanding this phenomenon is largely a matter of understanding squirrel reproduction and its relationship to food supplies.

When supplies of hard mast and other foods are good, most adult female squirrels will produce two litters per year — one from late February through mid-May, and another from June through September. Each female in the litter can produce one litter of young, sometimes two, during her first year and two litters during each year thereafter. Therefore, squirrel numbers can quickly skyrocket when food supplies are good.

During years of poor food production, squirrel litters are few, and their average numbers are smaller. Also, fewer squirrels survive through the winter, and many of these migrate to areas where food is more plentiful. There are fewer squirrels to breed, and those that do produce fewer and smaller litters. Squirrel numbers plummet.

This population decline will be remedied the next year if the mast crop is good. Then two litters will once again be the rule, and the average litter size will be greater, quickly restoring the population to it optimum

number.

The effect of a good or poor mast crop is not immediately evident. For example, let’s say in 2016, your hunting season started off good. Squirrels were plentiful, even though the mast crop was poor. You hunted several times and killed limits. Unfortunately, as a result of the poor mast crop, squirrels that survived were in poor breeding condition when the January 2017 rut started. Many females produced no litters at all in February, and those that did had only one or two young per litter. The continued lack of food caused high mortality in the young. Few survived past their first few weeks. Conditions during the second breeding period this year are likely to be similar. Few females will produce litters, and most litters will be small.

By the fall of this year, when squirrel season opens again, hunting is likely to be atrocious. Trees may be loaded with acorns and hickory nuts but very few squirrels. Fortunately, the few squirrels remaining will find plentiful food. When rutting season arrives in 2018, they’ll be fat and healthy. More will survive the winter to reproduce. Most females will produce litters next February, and each litter will have three to six young. When the summer 2018 breeding season starts, females that bore young in February will produce a second litter, and females born in February will produce their first litter. Once again, most females will produce litters, and each litter will be large. Squirrel numbers will rebound, and by fall 2018, squirrels will once again be plentiful, and hunting will be good.

Get the idea? The abundance or lack of mast this year affects next year’s squirrel crop. Good mast this autumn means a good squirrel crop next autumn. A poor mast crop this autumn means fewer squirrels next autumn.

Nesting cavities

Leaf nests are suitable short-term dwellings, but squirrels rear more young in den holes protected from weather and predators.

To promote a larger squirrel population, leave three to five den trees per acre during timber cuts. Good dens have small openings (less than 4 inches diameter) and a cavity 1-3 feet deep to exclude moisture and predators.

Select den trees in such a manner as to give good den distribution throughout your woodlot. Allow at least three to four dens per acre.

Make den, or nesting, boxes to ease cavity shortages. This is important in woodlands comprised largely of immature trees lacking natural cavities. Install seven to eight boxes per acre, 10- to 30-feet high in trees.

Water

Squirrels, like all wildlife, require water. This is obtained normally from succulent fruits, nuts, buds and berries, but squirrels prefer living quarters where they can drink at a creek, river, pond or lake, especially during periods of drought. If water is not readily available on your property, consider constructing small water holes or ponds in key locations.

Optimum numbers

Count the number of acres of good squirrel habitat on your property, and multiply that number by three. That’s a good population. You can then plan on hunting mortality as high as one-half the existing population each year and still maintain a healthy population.

As you work to improve your land for squirrels, remember, wise woodlot management equals wise squirrel management. The essentials are food-producing trees and shrubs, den sites and water. If these three essentials are present, you should have a healthy population of squirrels.

If you want more squirrels, provide more of the essentials. Squirrel management is as simple as that.