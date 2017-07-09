Vehicle runs over, kills child in Cabot

A father accidentally ran over his 2-year-old daughter with a vehicle Tuesday, killing her, Cabot police said.

The girl was transported to a hospital in Cabot, where she died, Cabot Police Department Sgt. Shane Moore said.

Moore declined to release specifics about how or where the girl was run over. He said he could not reveal that information because the case involved a juvenile.

Moore said police are investigating the death as a "tragic accident."

No charges have been filed.

