Wildfires force evacuations in California

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A pair of Santa Barbara County wildfires quickly spread Saturday, threatening hundreds of homes and forcing evacuations at a popular lakeside campground and a summer camp, a fire official said.

The fire that started in the early afternoon had spread to both sides of California 154 and was "completely out of control," county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. About 90 children and 50 counselors were forced to shelter in place at the Circle V Ranch until they could be safely evacuated.

High temperatures and dry gusts tripled the size of another Santa Barbara wildfire to nearly 30 square miles over eight hours and forced evacuations of about 200 homes in a rural area east of Santa Maria, fire spokesman Kirk Sturm said.

Elsewhere, Phoenix broke its 112-year-old record for heat, with the National Weather Service saying the Arizona city had a high of 118 degrees Friday, breaking a previous mark of 115 degrees.

A Section on 07/09/2017