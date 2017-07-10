Married couple with Arkansas ties set to join news team at Little Rock TV stations

A married couple with ties to Arkansas is set to join the news team at two affiliated Little Rock TV stations.

In a news release Monday, NBC affiliate KARK-TV and Fox affiliate KLRT-TV said Tyler Thomason and Rebecca Jeffrey will join the on-air staff at the stations.

Thomason and Jeffrey currently work at ABC affiliate KMID-TV in Midland, Texas, as news director and morning anchor, respectively. Thomason also leads sister station KPEJ-TV, a Fox affiliate.

Both Texas stations are operated by Nexstar Media Group, the owner and operator of KARK and operator of KLRT.

The pair’s tenure in Arkansas’ capital city is set to start in August.

Thomason, a Sherwood native, also previously worked as a main anchor for KMID and held jobs at NBC affiliate KNWA-TV in Fayetteville and NBC affiliate KSAN-TV in San Angelo, Texas.

Jeffrey, also worked at KNWA and at Fox affiliate KWKT-TV in Waco, Texas. She is a Texas native, the release states.

The release did not provide specific details on their new roles.