2017 MLB Home Run Derby

No. 1 Giancarlo Stanton (Marlins)

2017 26 AVG. DISTANCE 408.9 (Longest 462) CAREER 232 SINGLE-SEASON HIGH 37 (2012, 2014) WIN ODDS 7-5

The defending champion cleared a combined 27,187 feet, or 5.15 miles, with his 61 home runs in the 2016 Home Run Derby, including the 20 hardest-hit home runs of the night. He’s got the longest hit by a winner in the past seven competitions (497 feet). There’s obviously the comfort factor — 13 of his home runs have come at home this season, with 94 over his 6 seasons at Marlins Park. He’s made his mark with top exit velocity, but many of those hits this year have been for doubles. He lifted the ball last year, and could get himself to the finals if he gets past the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez.

No. 2 Aaron Judge (Yankees)

2017 30 AVG. DISTANCE 416.4 (Longest 496) CAREER 34 SINGLE-SEASON HIGH 30 (2017) WIN ODDS 7-4

Hit a 495-foot home run on June 11 at Yankee Stadium, the longest home run hit this season. Judge broke Joe DiMaggio’s record for most home runs by a Yankees rookie on Friday. He also has five of the six hardest-hit home runs, in terms of exit velocity, ranging from 121.1 mph to 118.6. His average exit velocity sits at 97.3. Judge is as likely to shoot it out to center or right as he is to left field. Factor in the numbers, the Miami heat and his flair for the dramatic, and the 6-7, 282-pound slugger could walk away with the title.

No. 3 Cody Bellinger (Dodgers)

2017 25 AVG. DISTANCE 403.5 (Longest 432) CAREER 25 SINGLE-SEASON HIGH 25 (2017) WIN ODDS 6-1

Bellinger became the fastest to reach 21 career home runs when he reached that mark on June 19, his 51st game. He’s averaged a home run every 10.1 at bats and is third in the majors with a .613 slugging percentage (Judge is first at .697). Bellinger, who turns 22 on Wednesday, is 11 home runs short of Mike Piazza’s rookie record of 35 set in 1993.

No. 4 Mike Moustakas (Royals)

2017 25 AVG. DISTANCE 398.1 (Longest 433) CAREER 103 SINGLE-SEASON HIGH 25 (2017) WIN ODDS 14-1

Moustakas doesn’t grab the headlines, but he’s put together 25 home runs, good for a tie with the Astros’ George Springer for second in the majors. He’s on pace to break the team’s season record of 36, set by Steve Balboni in 1985. He’s played in 26 major league stadiums over seven seasons, but has never taken the field in Miami. He’ll have to get through Miguel Sano and a possible matchup with Stanton to reach the final.

No. 5 Miguel Sano (Twins)

2017 21 AVG. DISTANCE 413.9 (Longest 465) CAREER 64 SINGLE-SEASON HIGH 25 (2016) WIN ODDS 12-1

Sano already has almost matched last year’s season total of 25 home runs. If he can send a lot of drives over the wall in left-center (386 feet), this tournament could serve as a national coming out party where a big audience can take in his power for the first time. He’s done a better job of hitting home runs to all fields this year, sending 12 to center and right, as opposed to three in 2016.

No. 6 Charlie Blackmon (Rockies)

2017 20 AVG. DISTANCE 410.5 (Longest 455) CAREER 94 SINGLE-SEASON HIGH 29 (2016) WIN ODDS 14-1

Blackmon leads all center fielders in home runs, 4 ahead of the injured Mike Trout. His longest shot went 458 feet, only 2 feet shorter than Stanton’s season best. In 51 previous plate appearances at Marlins park, Blackmon is hitting .234 with 2 home runs.

No. 7 Justin Bour (Marlins)

2017 20 AVG. DISTANCE 398.9 (Longest 445) CAREER 59 SINGLE-SEASON HIGH 23 (2015) WIN ODDS 14-1

Bour would have to upend No. 2 seed Judge, and another higher seed, to set up a possible all-Miami final with Stanton. He’s got the power to do it. The vast majority of his home runs have been pulled into the right-field stands. Of his 59 career home runs, 31 have come at Marlins Park.

No. 8 Gary Sanchez (Yankees)

2017 13 AVG. DISTANCE 420.9 (Longest 450) CAREER 33 SINGLE-SEASON HIGH 20 (2016) WIN ODDS 16-1

Sanchez missed 21 games with a right biceps injury, which helps explain why he has the lowest total of all the competitors. Sanchez hit 20 home runs in 51 games last season, good for No. 6 on the all-time Yankees rookie list. He held the record for most home runs in a player’s first 51 games until Cody Bellinger broke it by hitting 21 earlier this season.

Slugger squaring off

Eight of the game’s biggest home-run hitters will compete in the bracket-style Home Run Derby tonight at Marlins Park in Miami. Defending champion and hometown star Giancarlo Stanton, the No. 1 seed, is the only player with prior Derby experience, but the rest of the field features some capable fresh faces. SEED PLAYER TEAM VS. SEED PLAYER TEAM

No. 1 Giancarlo Stanton Marlins vs. No. 8 Gary Sanchez Yankees

No. 4 Mike Moustakas Royals vs. No. 5 Miguel Sano Twins

No. 3 Cody Bellinger Dodgers vs. No. 6 Charlie Blackmon Rockies

No. 2 Aaron Judge Yankees vs. No. 7 Justin Bour Marlins NOTE Stanton/Sanchez winner will face Moustakas/Sano winner and the Bellinger-Blackmon winner will face the Judge/Bour winner in the second round

Past champions

YEAR WINNER, TEAM YEAR WINNER, TEAM

1985 Dave Parker, Reds 2001 Luis Gonzalez, Diamondbacks

1986 Wally Joyner, Angels 2002 Jason Giambi, Yankees

(tie) Darryl Strawberry, Mets 2003 Garret Anderson, Angels 1987 Andre Dawson, Cubs 2004 Miguel Tejada, Orioles 1988 Cancelled 2005 Bobby Abreu, Phillies 1989 Eric Davis, Reds 2006 Ryan Howard, Phillies 1990 Ryne Sanderg, Cubs 2007 Vladimir Guerrero, Angels 1991 Cal Ripken Jr., Orioles 2008 Justin Morneau, Twins 1992 Mark McGwire, Athletics 2009 Prince Fielder, Brewers 1993 Juan Gonzalez, Rangers 2010 David Ortiz, Red Sox 1994 Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners 2011 Robinson Cano, Yankees 1995 Frank Thomas, White Sox 2012 Prince Fielder, Tigers 1996 Barry Bonds, Giants 2013 Yoenis Cespedes, Athletics 1997 Tino Martinez, Yankees 2014 Yoenis Cespedes, Athletics 1998 Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners 2015 Todd Frazier, Reds 1999 Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners 2016 Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins 2000 Sammy Sosa, Cubs NOTE Hit 61 HRs in 2016 derby