Arkansan, 23, found with multiple gunshot wounds, police say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 11:37 a.m.
Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Arkansas man was found shot over the weekend.
Officers discovered Darryl Lavell Williams lying on a sidewalk in Hot Springs, near the intersection of Hobson Avenue and Second Street, about 9 p.m. Saturday.
He had gunshot wounds in his left arm and torso, Hot Springs police said.
Emergency workers took Williams to CHI St. Vincent hospital in Hot Springs, where he underwent surgery. He is now in stable condition, according to a news release.
Police said they have no suspects at this time, and no arrests have been made.
