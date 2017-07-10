Subscribe Register Login

Monday, July 10, 2017, 2:01 p.m.

54-year-old woman's body recovered from Arkansas lake

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.


A 54-year-old woman’s body was recovered from a Northwest Arkansas lake Monday, according to authorities.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 54-year-old Tracy Cordes was found in Lake Loch Lomond.

Police received a report at 6:40 a.m. of a body in the lake behind a home on Musselburgh Lane in Bella Vista.

No foul play is suspected in Cordes’ death, according to the newspaper.

