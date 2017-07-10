Home / Latest News /
54-year-old woman's body recovered from Arkansas lake
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
A 54-year-old woman’s body was recovered from a Northwest Arkansas lake Monday, according to authorities.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 54-year-old Tracy Cordes was found in Lake Loch Lomond.
Police received a report at 6:40 a.m. of a body in the lake behind a home on Musselburgh Lane in Bella Vista.
No foul play is suspected in Cordes’ death, according to the newspaper.
