Subscribe Register Login

Monday, July 10, 2017, 2:01 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

74-year-old pharmacist dies in lawn mower accident

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.


MONTEVALLO, Ala. — An Alabama man has died in what local news outlets are calling a freak lawn mower accident on his property.

Chilton County sheriff's deputies said 74-year-old Larry Smitherman was killed while trying to disentangle a garden hose from his bush hog. His wife told investigators that she found him under the mower. Officials said it appears the mower lowered itself onto Smitherman as he tried to untangle the hose, which had wrapped around one of the blades.

Smitherman was a pharmacist and owned Smitherman's Pharmacy in Montevallo.

Montevallo is about 37 miles south of Birmingham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 74-year-old pharmacist dies in lawn mower accident

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online