Home / Latest News /
74-year-old pharmacist dies in lawn mower accident
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.
MONTEVALLO, Ala. — An Alabama man has died in what local news outlets are calling a freak lawn mower accident on his property.
Chilton County sheriff's deputies said 74-year-old Larry Smitherman was killed while trying to disentangle a garden hose from his bush hog. His wife told investigators that she found him under the mower. Officials said it appears the mower lowered itself onto Smitherman as he tried to untangle the hose, which had wrapped around one of the blades.
Smitherman was a pharmacist and owned Smitherman's Pharmacy in Montevallo.
Montevallo is about 37 miles south of Birmingham.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 74-year-old pharmacist dies in lawn mower accident
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.