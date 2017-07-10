After spending 9 months alone in mountains, lost dog is home

BOISE, Idaho — A lost Boise dog is back home after nine months and a brutal winter alone in the Idaho mountains.

Mo, an elderly Chesapeake Bay retriever, wandered away from her owners during a hunting trip in September.

Darwin and Cindy Cameron stayed near the tiny hamlet of Horseshoe Bend about 30 miles north of Boise for three months looking for Mo. But deep snow and harsh conditions eventually made the search impossible.

The Idaho Statesman reported that dog rescuer Cheri Glankler took in a starving retriever that had collapsed at a nearby ranch last month. She posted photos of the dog on Facebook, and word quickly reached the Camerons that Mo may have been found.

Mo had lost her hearing and half her body weight while surviving in the wild, but the Camerons recognized her through her mannerisms and other distinctive details.