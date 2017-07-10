Arkansas man killed after motorcycle topples on highway

An Arkansas man was killed after his motorcycle toppled and slid down a highway in Faulkner County on Sunday morning, officials said.

Michael Shane Smith, 46, of Damascus was riding a motorcycle east on Arkansas 225 east of Greenbrier around 10:10 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

At a curve, Smith applied the brakes and lost control of the 2003 Harley Davidson, police said. The vehicle toppled and reportedly slid down Wilson Bottoms Road, which creates a fork in the road with the state highway.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

At least 249 people have died on Arkansas roads in 2017, according to preliminary data.