Woman killed in Ohio home invasion

CINCINNATI — A 22-year-old woman was found dead at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where two gunmen opened fire, wounding eight people, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child at a party Saturday night.

Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney said at a news conference Sunday that none of the eight people wounded appeared to have life-threatening injuries, including the children, who are ages 8, 6 and 2.

The 22-year-old was identified as Autum Garrett of Huntington, Ind.

Denney said the two gunmen who fled on foot haven’t been identified or arrested. He wouldn’t discuss details of the investigation into the shootings.

The pregnant woman has told WXIX-TV that she lost her child, a boy, after being shot in the leg.

The gunmen opened fire with handguns in the living room of the house where friends and family had gathered for a gender-reveal party, Denney said.

There were no indications of a forced entry by the gunmen, who entered the house through the front door, Denney said.

He said it was unclear why the victims were shot.

7,500 people flee California wildfires

OROVILLE, Calif. — Wildfires barreled across the baking California landscape on Sunday, forcing more than 7,500 people to flee.

About 60 miles north of Sacramento, 4,000 people evacuated and another 7,400 were told to prepare to leave their homes as fire swept through grassy foothills in the Sierra Nevada, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday.

The fire burned nearly 8 square miles, destroyed at least 10 structures and damaged critical infrastructure, leading Gov. Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency.

In southern California, at least 3,500 people evacuated as two fires exploded in size at separate ends of Santa Barbara County about 90 miles west of Los Angeles, and a third one threatened homes near a town in San Luis Obispo County about 100 miles to the north.

One of the fires grew to 12 square miles, traversing a mountain range and heading south toward coastal Goleta west of Santa Barbara.

Flames shut down California Route 154, which is expected to remain closed for days. At least 20 structures burned, but officials didn’t say if they were homes.

Tribute honors fallen NYC police officer

NEW YORK — Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a New York City police officer shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week.

The gathering Saturday night included colleagues of officer Miosotis Familia and many from the Bronx neighborhood where she worked.

Police said a man shot through the vehicle’s window Wednesday morning. Familia was struck in the head. Officers fatally shot the gunman after, they said, he drew a weapon on them.

Flower bouquets lined the sidewalk outside Familia’s 46th Precinct stationhouse.

The slain officer is survived by three children, including 12-year-old twins.

Police kill shooter off Washington coast

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Officers fatally shot a gunman who fired toward the shore from a sailboat in the waters off Washington state, authorities said.

Bainbridge Island Police spokesman Kellie Stickney said the man opened fire at officers responding to calls about 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in Eagle Harbor.

Assistant Fire Chief Luke Carpenter told the Seattle Times that the man had been “just firing randomly” from the boat, docked near the harbor on the island’s southeast corner. He later began shooting at police officers after they arrived, authorities said.

Police used flash-bang grenades and smoking devices to get the man to surrender, KOMO-TV reported. About 12:30 a.m., he appeared on the boat’s deck, naked, according to a KOMO-TV photographer who was at the scene.

Later, he climbed back into the cabin and emerged with what appeared to be a rifle, according to the reports. A video taken by local media shows him aiming the weapon. That’s when police fired and struck him.

A Section on 07/10/2017