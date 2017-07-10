Bousfield leads Missions past Naturals
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO — Auston Bousfield had two hits and two RBI as the San Antonio Missions beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-1 on Sunday.
San Antonio started the scoring in the first inning when Franmil Reyes hit a tworun home run.
The Naturals cut into the deficit in the third inning when Zach Walters hit an RBI single, driving in Nicky Lopez.
The Missions later added a run in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Bousfield hit an RBI single, while Luis Urias and Bousfield both drove in a run in the seventh.
San Antonio southpaw Joey Lucchesi (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Emilio Ogando (6-6) took the loss in the Texas League game after he allowed three runs on just two hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Jack Lopez singled three times, also stealing two bases for the Naturals.
HOOKS 6, TRAVELERS 5
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ramon Laureano hit a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 6-5 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday.
Arkansas had a runner on first in the top of the ninth, but Ian Miller grounded out to end the game.
The triple by Laureano capped a two-run inning and gave the Hooks a 6-5 lead after Jason Martin scored on an error earlier in the inning.
Garrett Stubbs hit an RBI double in the first inning and Laureano scored on a ground out in the third to give the Hooks a 2-0 lead. The Travelers came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Marcus Littlewood hit a three-run home run.
Corpus Christi cut the deficit to 5-4 in the sixth when Laureano hit an RBI single, scoring Jamie Ritchie.
Framber Valdez (2-1) got the win in relief while Peter Tago (0-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.
The seven extra-base hits for Corpus Christi included a season-high six doubles.
Print Headline: Bousfield leads Missions past Naturals
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Bousfield leads Missions past Naturals
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.