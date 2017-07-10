Bousfield leads Missions past Naturals

SAN ANTONIO — Auston Bousfield had two hits and two RBI as the San Antonio Missions beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-1 on Sunday.

San Antonio started the scoring in the first inning when Franmil Reyes hit a tworun home run.

The Naturals cut into the deficit in the third inning when Zach Walters hit an RBI single, driving in Nicky Lopez.

The Missions later added a run in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Bousfield hit an RBI single, while Luis Urias and Bousfield both drove in a run in the seventh.

San Antonio southpaw Joey Lucchesi (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Emilio Ogando (6-6) took the loss in the Texas League game after he allowed three runs on just two hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Jack Lopez singled three times, also stealing two bases for the Naturals.

HOOKS 6, TRAVELERS 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ramon Laureano hit a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 6-5 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday.

Arkansas had a runner on first in the top of the ninth, but Ian Miller grounded out to end the game.

The triple by Laureano capped a two-run inning and gave the Hooks a 6-5 lead after Jason Martin scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Garrett Stubbs hit an RBI double in the first inning and Laureano scored on a ground out in the third to give the Hooks a 2-0 lead. The Travelers came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Marcus Littlewood hit a three-run home run.

Corpus Christi cut the deficit to 5-4 in the sixth when Laureano hit an RBI single, scoring Jamie Ritchie.

Framber Valdez (2-1) got the win in relief while Peter Tago (0-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The seven extra-base hits for Corpus Christi included a season-high six doubles.