Hooks add two in seventh to edge Travs

4-36-1

The Corpus Christi Hooks scored two runs with two out in the seventh inning to beat the Arkansas Travelers 6-5 Sunday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Jason Martin led off the inning with a double to right-center field off Peter Tago. After Tago struck out Bryan De La Cruz looking and Jamie Ritchie swinging, Arturo Michelena reached on an error by Travelers second baseman Jeff Kobernus, who took over for Nelson Ward in the sixth inning, that allowed Martin to score the tying run. Ramon Laureano tripled in Michelena with the go-ahead run to make it 6-5.

The Travelers had one last chance in the ninth when Joey Wong singled with two out, but Ian Miller grounded out to end the game.

The Travelers broke open a 3-3 game in the sixth inning when Marcus Littlewood hit a two-run home run off Framber Valdez to make it 5-3.

The Hooks closed to 5-4 in the sixth when Ritchie singled, stole second and scored on Laureano's single to right.

The Travelers, who trailed 2-0 after three innings, took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning when Littlewood hit his first home run when he hit a three-run shot off Hooks' starter Cy Sneed that also scored Dario Pizzano and Kyle Waldrop.

The Hooks came back to tie the game in the fourth when Laureano singled to right to score Ritchie.

The Hooks scored runs in the first and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. Garrett Stubbs doubled to score Laureano in the first. In the third, Laureano led off with a double, moved to third on Stubbs' ground out and scored on J.D. Davis' ground out.

Valdez (2-1) pitched the final four innings to get the victory, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits with 4 strikeouts and 1 walk. Tago (0-3) took the loss, allowing 2 unearned runs in the seventh.

Laureano led the Hooks by going 5 for 5 with 3 RBI and scoring 2 runs. Littlewood led the Travs, going 2 for 4 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI.

Sports on 07/10/2017