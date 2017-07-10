• Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla, tweeted a few photos Sunday of the new Model 3, touted as the electric-car company's most affordable vehicle yet, the first of which are to be delivered to the first 30 people on a 370,000-strong wait list later this month.

• Philip Kingston, a Dallas City Council member, was asked -- in accordance with a City Charter provision on missed meetings -- to pay back more than $8,100 of his $60,000 salary because he had 11 unexcused absences out of 81 scheduled meetings over the past year.

• George Jedenoff of Utah hit the slopes on his 100th birthday, taking advantage of lingering snow at Snowbird Ski Resort, where he made a short cruise down before being given a cake and plaque with one of his favorite sayings: "Age is just a number."

• Tomas Belzunegui, a Pamplona, Spain, hospital spokesman, called Sunday's running of the bulls "tranquil," resulting in just four men needing treatment for injuries caused by knocks and falls, after the first two days of this year's San Fermin festival saw five gorings.

• John Sylvester Young, a 29-year-old groomsman, pleaded guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old bridesmaid whom he had escorted at a 2016 Pennsylvania wedding.

• David Scullion II, an Uber driver from Bear, Del., said he felt compelled as a hopeless romantic to drop the fare after learning that a Philadelphia couple he'd picked up while they were stranded because of a flat tire were eloping.

• Ray White, the Concord, Mass., postmaster, and officials from the Thoreau Farm and Birthplace will gather for the dedication of the recently released stamp featuring Henry David Thoreau, the writer of the memoir Walden and the essay "Civil Disobedience," on Wednesday's 200th anniversary of his birth.

• Jenny Bosby, an agent, described Randy Schell, an experienced skydiver and voice-over actor for commercials for television shows including Fear the Walking Dead, as a "generous, spirited man" after he died in a midair collision during a jump in Texas.

• Norma Fuchs, the 93-year-old great-granddaughter of a Washington County, Mo., lawman killed on duty in 1871, said she is glad she will live to see him honored with the police funeral he never got, after a self-proclaimed cemetery detective uncovered the long-forgotten grave on the deputy constable's mother's farm in Jefferson County.

