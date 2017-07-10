Official proposes temporary ban on concerts that promote, incite violence after Little Rock club shooting

An official is proposing a 180-day ban on “concerts that promote or incite violence” in Pulaski County in the wake of a shooting at a Little Rock club that left 28 injured.

In a statement released Monday, Justice of the Peace Judy Green said she felt it was "important to send a message that concerts and performers who promote or incite violence through their music or messaging is unacceptable."

Gunfire broke out at Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock on July 1 during a concert by Memphis-based rapper Ricky Hampton, who performs as Finese 2Tymes.

Green's resolution states that concerts and performers who incite "violence through their music or messaging" negatively affects the county and the youth who live in it. It also encourages the county's cities to promote civil discourse and the engagement of youth residents in "democratic institutions."

In her statement, the county official said that "something has to change. My hope is that this resolution will send a strong message to our municipal leaders and encourage them to enact tougher laws towards performers who incite violence through their messaging.”

The Pulaski County Quorum Court will consider Green’s proposal at a meeting Tuesday.

